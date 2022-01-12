Kyren Wilson edged Stuart Bingham in a nervy final-frame thriller to beat Stuart Bingham and reach the Masters quarter-finals.

Wilson faces Judd Trump next for a place in the semi-finals, with the world number two making three centuries and coming from behind to beat Mark Allen 6-5 earlier on Wednesday.

With the first round of matches done and dusted, the quarter-finals get going with Neil Robertson v Ronnie O'Sullivan on Eurosport and discovery+ from 1pm on Thursday.

Wilson quickly sunk 57 in the opening frame but a simple miss on the red gifted Bingham a way back in.

Bingham, the 2020 winner of this event, put 28 on the board but after a safety battle it was Wilson who edged ahead.

Wilson, who lost the 2018 final to Mark Allen, was looking in fine form at Alexandra Palace, and reeled off the next two frames with breaks of 82 and 79 to go 3-0 up.

Bingham ensured it was not a clean sweep before the mid-session interval, however, with a 96 reducing the deficit to two frames.

Shortly after it was 4-1 thanks to an 83 from Wilson, but then during a tight sixth frame when 41-43 down he called a foul on himself – a moment of honesty which helped Bingham make it 4-2.

It was then Bingham’s turn for three frames in a row, and after a break of 53 made it 4-3, he turned on the style with a 139 – the highest break of the tournament so far – to level up and setup a three-frame shootout.

Wilson quelled Bingham’s momentum when taking the ninth frame, although he needed a second visit to clean up with a 56 after an opening break of 69.

Bingham responded brilliantly to force a decider, recording another century with a 132 to the delight of the crowd watching on.

It was first blood Bingham in the final frame, who opened the pack and took a 31-0 lead before missing a pink into the middle.

With two reds on the cushion and another two near, it was a big ask for Wilson to clear the table, and he was able to post 36 before being forced to play a safety shot.

A crucial safety battle followed, and after Wilson left the door open a Bingham long pot looked to be decisive, only for the white to roll up too close to the black.

'Wonderful stuff' - Bingham hits 139 for best century of the Masters so far

It was Bingham again who ended the safety passage with a long pot on the penultimate red, but after sending the yellow around the houses to reach the final red, there was not enough bounce off the bottom cushion to get an angle on the pot.

Another Wilson error saw Bingham sink the final red, but a brown and blue near the cushion meant sealing the frame was anything but easy.

Bingham was unable to pot the yellow, resulting in another safety exchange as the clock ticked past 11pm.

The first opening went Wilson’s way, and though he rattled the jaws, moments later he potted a trickier yellow which Alan McManus described as “three-and-a-half thousand” times trickier on Eurosport commentary.

Wilson then potted a tough brown and blue before sealing the win with the pink.

