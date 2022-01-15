Premium Snooker Masters | E1 Coverage 04:11:25 Replay

Ad

Thanks for joining us

The Masters Hawkins topples Trump in deciding frame to set up Masters final clash with Robertson 2 HOURS AGO

Has been a long old day of snooker magic, but we have two men left standing. It is 2012 champion Neil Robertson against 2016 finalist Barry Hawkins for the Paul Hunter Trophy and a £250,000 first prize. We will be back at 12:45pm GMT with all the build-up to the 48th final of the sport's most coveted invitational event.

Hawkins 6-5 Trump

"It just wasn't to be," said Trump. "I had chances, he nicked all the scrappy ones (frames) and potted some great balls. I gave it my all after the interval, but it just wasn't to be."

Hawkins 6-5 Trump

"I was so nervous, I can't believe it," said Hawkins, who will face Neil Robertson in the Masters final on Sunday. "I'm so pleased. Speechless, I can't describe it. Best atmosphere I've ever played in. I'm delighted, I'm buzzing."

Hawkins 6-5 Trump

Superb moment of emotion. Hawkins punches the air. Another great match. Hawkins comes through 6-5 before an animated crowd.

Hawkins 5-5 Trump (65-0)

Trump's safety response leaves a mid-range red, but he jaws the object ball. Trump has a lifeline. Five reds still up. 67 still there, but Trump misses cut to a centre pocket. This is all over. Hawkins slides in red and blue.

Hawkins 5-5 Trump (59-0)

Yellow finds the mark, but he is out of position again with six reds still left up. Finds another red, but break is going to conclude on 58. Time to put yellow ball safe. Which he does.

Hawkins 5-5 Trump (55-0)

Has a clear run to the winning line, but we said that about Mark Williams earlier today. All about getting over the line in style. Don't want your opponent coming back to the table looking for a snooker or two late in frame. Break moves to 54.

Hawkins 5-5 Trump (15-0)

Timely safety shot from Hawkins forces Trump into a difficult attempt on a long red. Can't knock it in. Suddenly second chance for Hawkins to reach the final. Glorious chance.

Hawkins 5-5 Trump (1-0)

Trump tried to float home a tricky cut on a red. Was not easy, but neither was the safety shot. Hawkins gets first go at these balls, but hasn't played a great positional shot off red hanging over pocket. Reprieve for Trump.

Hawkins 5-5 Trump (0-0)

Some nice safety exchanges early in this decider after a standing ovation from the crowd. Both men just seeking that first chance to score.

Hawkins 5-5 Trump (0-0)

A classy 76 from Hawkins to level us up. All on the line again for the second time today. Dominant from Hawkins when he needed it.

Hawkins 4-5 Trump (66-0)

Trump feels a safety shot rolled off. Hawkins swerves home a red, back down for the yellow, then further down for the reds. Looks like 5-5 folks. Saturday night at the Ally Pally. Snooker, the game that keeps on giving.

Hawkins 4-5 Trump (46-0)

Hawkins inching towards the winning line in this frame, but the split on pack isn't great. Picks out a great cut on a red when he needs it. Needs another 20 odd points to set up another decider at this year's Masters, but he can't find a cut on a red with the rest. Forced to finish on 46.

Hawkins 4-5 Trump (12-0)

Well, Trump well out for a red to the green bag. White comes back into the pack and has left Hawkins with a chance. Surely has to score here.

Hawkins 4-5 Trump (0-0)

54 from Trump to move one up with a possible two to play. And 5-4 to Trump. From 4-2 down, he has clicked into gear and then some. Looking for one more frame to secure a meeting with Neil Robertson in the final.

Hawkins 4-4 Trump (0-40)

Safety error by Hawkins has presented another scoring chance to Trump. His opponent will be fearing the worst at the moment.

Hawkins 4-4 Trump (0-24)

Hawkins snookered, but a fine escape at the fourth attempt. Superb from the Hawk.

Hawkins 4-4 Trump (0-11)

Noble attempt to release black from red with rest just fails. Back to baulk with the cue ball. An assured air suddenly emanating from the 2019 winner.

Hawkins 4-4 Trump (0-5)

Is Hawkins starting to falter? Trump again first among the balls in this ninth frame, but only a red and brown to start us. Safety shot coming up.

Hawkins 4-3 Trump (21-71)

Break moves to 65 and Hawkins is going to need snookers here. Heading for 4-4. Three snookers required with one red left up before Trump's cross double ends the business.

Hawkins 4-3 Trump (21-25)

Trump dropping in a blue with a fine recovery pot. And on goes the world number two. Still plenty of work to be done.

Hawkins 4-3 Trump (21-6)

An error by Hawkins as a cut back on a red doesn't drop. Was a tough, tough red and Trump has been presented with a golden chance.

Hawkins 4-3 Trump (21-0)

Superb safety shot from Hawkins has prompted an error from Trump. First chance in this frame falls to the world number 10. Black and pink out of commission at the moment, but plenty of reds in the open. Tried to release the pink, but is not ideal on next red.

Hawkins 4-3 Trump (0-0)

40 from Trump after he screws in a long yellow at the end of that seventh frame. Like vintage Jimmy White there. Or vintage Trump. All very delicately poised.

Hawkins 4-2 Trump (19-68)

So a run of 34 from Trump before Hawkins fails to escape from a snooker. Leaves a red on. Chance for Trump to make the winning thrust in this seventh frame.

Hawkins 4-2 Trump (19-9)

The Hawk growing in confidence with every shot it seems, but he has not landed ideally on a red from going into the pack off the blue. Attempted a tricky red from distance to remain at the table, but has instead left Trump in for an easy opener.

Hawkins 4-2 Trump (0-0)

A 124 clearance from Hawkins. He is sizzling out there and moves two to the good. Trump being given a taste of his own medicine. Some stunning pots.

Hawkins 3-2 Trump (61-14)

Break moves to 53 before Hawkins miscues potting red over a pocket. In goes a tough black seconds later. Break up to 60. Looking for all the world like 4-2 here.

Hawkins 3-2 Trump (6-14)

A key juncture of this match for both men. A pink drops in a centre pocket as Hawkins attempts to run safe. Trump deciding to put Hawkins back in. And Hawkins forces in the red. Well, Trump didn't see that coming. What will he make here?

Hawkins 3-2 Trump (0-0)

Trump decides to push the boat out on a tough green down the cushion. Green doesn't drop and Hawkins takes out green, brown, blue and pink. Hawkins ahead again at 3-2.

Hawkins 2-2 Trump (60-41)

A 60 break from Hawkins, but not quite over the line as a tough green fails to drop. Trump uses the green to develop the pink and snooker Hawkins, but a fine escape. More safety excursions to follow on five remaining colours.

Hawkins 2-2 Trump (19-41)

Hawkins with the table at his mercy. Trump forced to sit and suffer.

Hawkins 2-2 Trump (1-41)

Trump with a dominant lead in the fifth frame, but pushes the boat out as a plant to a centre pocket doesn't drop. Hawkins presented with chance to recover. Slot a nice red and this is a serious scoring opportunity.

Hawkins 2-2 Trump (0-0)

Hawkins punches in green, brown, blue and pink to pinch the fourth frame. Big steal from the Hawk. It is 2-2 at the mid-session interval. Poor shot from Trump on the green in trying to run the object ball safe. This match in the balance.

Hawkins 1-2 Trump (41-43)

Some lovely stuff from Trump to get reds into play. Comes to the colours holding a lead of two points. Safety duel to settle the frame.

Hawkins 1-2 Trump (41-17)

Brilliant cut on a red from Trump to a middle pocket. Hawkins is not far enough ahead to sit comfortably in his chair, but awkward for Trump. A lovely brown to a middle pocket to keep the break going.

Hawkins 1-2 Trump (41-0)

Hawkins up to 40 as he drops a green in a middle pocket. But then loses the cue ball in holing a red. Just the safety shot on 41 with green dumped on side cushion.

Hawkins 1-2 Trump (31-0)

Poor safety shot by Trump. Leaves Hawkins with a starter red over a middle pocket. Important for him to make a decent contribution at this visit.

Hawkins 1-2 Trump (0-0)

One more frame before the mid-session interval. Suspect this is more important for Hawkins than Trump.

Hawkins 1-1 Trump (1-92)

Trump is going to move 2-1 clear of the 2013 world finalist. Hawkins hasn't played badly, but has been found wanting in key moments. A break of 63 in the third frame from the world number two.

Hawkins 1-1 Trump (1-30)

Trump with another error. Well, that is surprising. Yet to find peak form, and Hawkins can launch the counter attack, but he then leaves a black off the spot in the jaws. Bad miss.

Hawkins 1-1 Trump (0-11)

Hawkins 1-1 Trump (0-0)

A knock of 86 from Trump after a Hawkins error. Much smoother from the Juddernaut among the balls. We are level at 1-1.

Hawkins 1-0 Trump (4-43)

Trump leaving himself a just off straight mid-range red from rolling in blue. Back for the blue with a deep screw shot. This is beginning to look like a frame-winning chance.

Hawkins 1-0 Trump (0-0)

Important for Hawkins to keep pace this evening you suspect and winning that first frame will do his confidence no harm.

Hawkins 0-0 Trump (72-61)

But Trump isn't going to get chance to finish off the frame as Hawkins picks out glorious long blue before rolling in pink and black to pinch the first frame. A 1-0 lead for the Hawk.

Hawkins 0-0 Trump (54-61)

Hawkins leaves the yellow. Trump rolls in yellow, green and brown, but just the safety on the blue. Trump looking for blue and pink.

Hawkins 0-0 Trump (54-52)

Well, a very tight finish to this first frame. Hawkins faced with a tricky safety shot on the yellow. Opts to come off two cushions to hit the yellow rather than swerving it. Mark Williams should have played a similar shot this afternoon.

Hawkins 0-0 Trump (50-50)

Hawkins finds a cracking snooker behind brown which Trump escapes from off three cushions the second time.

Hawkins 0-0 Trump (46-46)

Hawkins managed to overcome world champion Mark Selby in the safety department of his 6-1 win in the quarter-finals last night.

Hawkins 0-0 Trump (46-46)

Both men with 46s. And we are level with two reds left on table.

Hawkins 0-0 Trump (30-46)

Trump fails to sink long red and leaves the red for the Hawk. Chance of the counter attack coming up for the 2016 Masters finalist.

Hawkins 0-0 Trump (0-46)

Quickly up to 40 before he picks out a thin cutback on a red, but out of position on 46. Just the safety.

Hawkins 0-0 Trump (0-26)

Trump gets the pack of reds open brilliantly via blue and this is a glorious chance already to win the frame. All the reds are wide open.

Hawkins 0-0 Trump (0-5)

Trump goes for a long red, but ends up fluking it off the brown and he is right on the green ball. Lively start to the evening.

Robertson fights back to seal final spot

An astonishing end to the first semi-final earlier today. In case you missed it.

'This is incredible snooker' - Robertson beats Williams to reach Masters final

Welcome back

World number two Judd Trump meets Barry Hawkins in the second semi-final at Alexandra Palace. Neil Robertson edged out Mark Williams 6-5 on the final black in the first semi-final having trailed 4-1 and needing two snookers in the final frame.

Thanks for joining us

Quite an afternoon of snooker. We will be back at 7pm with Judd Trump facing Barry Hawkins in the second semi-final.

Robertson 6-5 Williams

Robertson 6-5 Williams

"I was trying to get that last red in, but I couldn't quite do it," said Williams. "I could have won it, should have won it, but did twitch the black to win 6-3 and that is the only ball I twitched all week."

Robertson 6-5 Williams

"Never give up," said the 2012 Masters champion Robertson. "There is just something special about both of us coming out to the decider. You'll probably never see that again in the sport. Will take a few hours to get over that.

"The match had everything you could want to script. I was out of the tournament, but suddenly I am in the final.

"I needed two snookers at 5-5. I managed to hold myself together at the end. I feel as if I've got nothing to lose because I was out of the tournament."

Robertson 6-5 Williams (69-67)

Match is at the mercy of Robertson. In goes blue, pink and black. What a finale. Williams blew his chance at the death.

Robertson 5-5 Williams (44-67)

Williams leaves door open by failing to sink a long red. Williams 29 clear with 27 left on colours, but he hits the green trying to swerve to hit the yellow. Robertson can win now.

Robertson 5-5 Williams (30-67)

Well, Williams is 37 clear with 35 left before Williams plays a miraculous escape to keep the black out hanging over the pocket with red on top of it. How did he hit the red and keep the black out of the pocket. A stunning shot. So twitchy, but nerves of steel.

Robertson 5-5 Williams (26-67)

Robertson pots the penultimate red, but he is not on the black that he needs. Forced to pot brown, but will need two snookers.

Robertson 5-5 Williams (21-67)

Williams with a full ball escape from a snooker. Just shaved the side of the red. Wow. This is a nervy finale to an epic match.

Robertson 5-5 Williams (21-67)

Well, Williams is 46 ahead with 43 left up..not over just yet. Williams so close to the final.

Robertson 5-5 Williams (21-58)

Lovely shot from Williams to get the reds open from blue. This is a glorious chance to get himself into the final, but he has just run out of position at key moment. He then flukes red after missing to a centre pocket. Would you believe this?

Robertson 5-5 Williams (21-9)

Robertson takes eye off a red, but Williams can't find a fine cut on the red. All a bit awkward at moment as Robertson can't find a pot with the extended spider. Williams with a chance of his own here.

Robertson 5-5 Williams (7-0)

Williams goes for a long red, but just slightly out. First chance to Robertson. Will Williams come back to the table?

Robertson 5-5 Williams (0-0)

Majestic 119 break from the world number four. So there we go. It is 5-5.

Robertson 4-5 Williams (83-0)

Heading for a deciding frame then and Robertson seeking out a century break

Robertson 4-5 Williams (67-0)

Shot time is down to 13 seconds. Motoring towards the decider it seems.

Robertson 4-5 Williams (45-0)

Robertson under attack from a wasp this time. Flies and wasps, but the Australian is unperturbed as he bids to force the deciding frame.

Robertson 4-5 Williams (25-0)

Robertson coming on strong at exactly the right time here as he tucks away another trademark long red, but breaks down quickly on nine. Williams makes a mess of a safety shot and he is trouble again in this frame.

Robertson 3-5 Williams (108-23)

17 seconds average shot time in this break. All too easy for Robertson. Williams missed a trick in this frame. He leads 5-4. A 95 break closes the gap.

Robertson 3-5 Williams (34-23)

Would be very surprised if Robertson doesn't finish off frame in his favour at this visit.

Robertson 3-5 Williams (29-23)

Well, what a miss. Black off the spot rattles in the jaws and suddenly Robertson has the table at his mercy. Pressure of the moment.

Robertson 3-5 Williams (13-22)

Here is that key fluke from Williams in the previous frame. Good time to get a fluke made better by his 91 break off it. Drills home a long-range red from a poor Robertson safety. What a chance this is.

Robertson 3-5 Williams (5-0)

Williams can't pick out a long red, and he has not run safe either. Presents Robertson with the first scoring chance of the ninth frame.

Robertson 3-5 Williams (0-0)

2200 fans loving this match so far. We are ready to go with the ninth frame. Robertson appears to be unhappy with the excess noise.

Robertson 3-4 Williams (1-91)

So that fluke is going to cost Robertson the frame without doing anything wrong. Was pressure on this visit for Williams, but he has got on with the job supremely. Looking for one more frame from the final three for victory. 91 break from Williams.

Robertson 3-4 Williams (1-41)

Williams back in stroke here after that stroke of good fortune. Huge moments in this match for the 'Welsh potting machine'.

Robertson 3-4 Williams (1-14)

Williams attempted to play safe. White connects with red on way up before red drops into the centre pocket. What a spot of luck that is. Chance for Williams to reassert himself courtesy of that fluke.

Robertson 3-4 Williams (0-0)

83 from the Australian this time. Was a possible 142 on there, but will be content to cut the deficit. Back we go into the eighth frame of an absorbing semi-final.

Robertson 2-4 Williams (69-0)

The Melbourne man picking off these reds with ease. Looked like trailing 5-1, but will be back to 4-3 adrift. Picking up the pace and could be a second century of the afternoon.

Robertson 2-4 Williams (20-0)

Brilliant shot by Robertson to crack open the pack of reds from a blue. Reds are in open. Great chance to score in this frame.

Robertson 2-4 Williams (0-0)

Off we go then into the seventh frame. Such a pivotal frame coming up.

Robertson 1-4 Williams (71-46)

Nice finish by the Australian. Robertson is unhappy with something in the arena. Williams should have won the frame, but doesn't. Surprising error.

Robertson 1-4 Williams (46-46)

All the nerves coming to the fore as Williams can't hole a red to a centre pocket. Bad miss. Robertson thumps in red and looks poised to close to 4-2 behind.

Robertson 1-4 Williams (37-25)

Really not Robertson's day so far. Has missed a straight red. Seemed to be distracted by a glass noise. Williams given another chance and has hardly missed an easy ball today, but the Welshman misses a straight red to a middle. Not sure if he got a bad contact, but then Robertson misses routine black. Unbelievable scenes.

Robertson 1-3 Williams (20-103)

Robertson gives it the Aussie salute in trying to get rid of an Ally Pally fly, but a lot more difficult to swat Williams aside. He is two frames off the Masters final with a closing 60 enough for 4-1

Robertson 1-3 Williams (20-62)

Massive error by Robertson. Tried to play safe, but ends up thumping into the pack from the top cushion. Opens up the frame and this should be a 4-1 lead for the Welshman.

Robertson 1-3 Williams (20-43)

Some lovely pots from Robertson, but breaks down on 20. Williams with a lead of 23, six reds remaining.

Robertson 1-3 Williams (11-43)

Not enough from Williams at two visits. 43-0 clear, but counter will come from Robertson. What will he make?

Robertson 1-3 Williams (0-30)

Robertson left with a red to a middle pocket, but can't slot the object ball. Surprising miss. Really surprising. Williams with another fine chance to add to his lead.

Robertson 1-3 Williams (0-0)

Genuine quality so far from Williams in this match.

Robertson 1-3 Williams (0-0)

The Welsh icon takes the frame. What a steal that is from Williams. Majestic level of play. A 3-1 lead. The yellow was the key ball. 53-60 with 60 overcoming the 52. We are at the mid-session interval.

Robertson 1-2 Williams (53-42)

This is remarkable from Williams. Vintage level of performance so far. In goes the yellow at mid-range. Every chance of stealing this frame.

Robertson 1-2 Williams (53-8)

Williams can't cut in a red early in the fourth frame and Robertson looks like he is going to punish the Welsh player until he misses a pink off the spot. Astonishing miss. 53 in it in with 67 left up.

Robertson 1-2 Williams (1-0)

The crowd are loving this. Breaks of 59 and 71. Williams the man with the action plan at the moment before Robertson piles in with a red early on. Final frame before the mid-session interval.

Robertson 1-1 Williams (4-71)

Floats in another mid-range red to keep break moving along. Looks like he is going to lead 2-1.

Robertson 1-1 Williams (4-71)

Williams back at the table in the third frame. Strolling around the table like he is out on the golf course eyeing up a putt on the green. Bends a brilliant shot around the pink to slot the red. This is marvellous stuff.

Selby reveals mental health battle

The world champion has tweeted today after his 6-1 defeat to Barry Hawkins in the quarter-finals last night. Obviously does not sound great and wish him well for a quick recovery. He is due back in action against Li Hang in the first round of the Shoot Out on Thursday in his home city of Leicester.

"Just want to apologise to all my friends and family for letting them down," said Selby on Twitter. "Mentally not in a good place at moment, had a relapse and trying to bottle it up and put a brave face on is not the way. I promise I will get help and be a become a better person."

Robertson 1-1 Williams (0-0)

We are level at 1-1 in this semi-final. Stunning stuff from the Welshman to win his first frame. Hotting up nicely out there.

Robertson 1-0 Williams (0-81)

Williams with a timely double on a red. 60 points clear with 59 remaining. Should level this match as he slots another red. Frame all over. 1-1.

Robertson 1-0 Williams (0-58)

Another superb recovery pot on a black from the three-times world champion. Up to 55 before he runs out of position. Nice lead, but frame far from over before Williams picks out a delightful cut on a red. This has been some break so far.

Robertson 1-0 Williams (0-17)

Williams with a fluke on red off the edge of another red attempting a double before he rolls in a black. Lovely cutback on black before he rolls in another red. Real chance to score a few points here.

Robertson 0-0 Williams (103-22)

Ton up! A 102 to start with from Robertson. How good was that? Really on it right from the start. Robertson calm, composed and calculating among the balls. He leads 1-0.

Robertson 0-0 Williams (57-22)

This is very impressive from the Australian. Has put his one chance away with some ease. Looks like 1-0 coming up.

Robertson 0-0 Williams (0-22)

Chance missed by Williams as a white careers into the pack of reds with red not dropping, but he hasn't left anything for the Melburnian.

Robertson 0-0 Williams (0-7)

Robertson gets the ball rolling in this first semi-final of the 48th Masters. Mistake from the break-off by Robertson. Williams with a red over a centre pocket and first chance to score.

Robertson overcomes Rocket

The 2010 world champion completed a 6-4 triumph against Ronnie O'Sullivan in the last eight.

'What a start' - Robertson wins first frame against O'Sullivan with stunning 138

A reception for the ages

Enjoy this little slice of snooker magic from Williams' 6-5 win over John Higgins on Thursday evening.

'Just amazing stuff, it really is!' - Williams and Higgins get raucous welcome ahead of final frame

Robertson looking for good omens

When Neil Robertson won his first and only Masters crown a decade ago, he defeated Mark Williams 6-4 in the quarter-finals in the first year the tournament was moved to the Alexandra Palace from Wembley. Williams' last key victory over this distance against the Australian came with a 6-5 victory in the semi-finals of the 2011 Shanghai Masters.

Good afternoon

We are all ready to go with the first semi-final at London's Alexandra Palace as former Masters champions Neil Robertson and Mark Williams confront each other. The second semi-final will see Judd Trump meet Barry Hawkins at 7pm tonight. Around 4,000 fans inside the Ally Pally for these clashes on a real snooker Super Saturday. Lets get the boys on the baize.

'Rubbish, I rolled over' – Selby slams 'pathetic' Masters exit to Hawkins

Mark Selby was scathing about his performance in the aftermath of his shock 6-1 defeat to close friend Barry Hawkins on Friday night in the Masters quarter-finals at Alexandra Palace.

The world champion and world number one was a shadow of himself in suffering a galling exit at the sport's biggest invitational event, a tournament he has lifted three times in 2008, 2010 and 2013.

Selby failed to register a break over 50 and was outplayed in the safety department as Hawkins secured a semi-final on Saturday evening with 2019 winner Judd Trump despite playing well within himself, highlights being modest knocks of 65 and 58.

Read full story here

- -

Stream the 2022 Masters and much more top snooker action live and on demand on discovery+

The Masters Broken pocket halts play in Trump vs Hawkins Masters semi-final 3 HOURS AGO