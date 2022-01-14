Premium Snooker Judd Trump - Kyren Wilson 12:45-16:30

Stay tuned for live comments from 12:45 GMT

The Masters ‘I was in the toilet and I heard them!’ – Williams on best atmosphere in 30 years as pro 2 HOURS AGO

‘I was in the toilet and I heard them!’ – Williams on best atmosphere in 30 years as pro

Mark Williams has lavished praise on the crowd at the Alexandra Palace after his 6-5 win against John Higgins at the Masters.

The three-time world champion will face Neil Robertson in the semi-finals after the Class of ’92 grandees played out a match of the highest calibre in front of a raucous yet appreciative crowd

“It was just a great occasion,” said Williams. “I mean, I've never experienced a crowd like that. We had a standing ovation at the start which felt like it went for 10 minutes, and then again before the final frame.

“The respect between me and John is massive but when the crowd is like that it is unbelievable.”

Williams and Higgins played out a match befitting of their pre-match reception, taking it all the way to a final-frame decider. And Williams said that the reception the pair got was so loud ahead of the 11th frame that he could hear it from the toilets.

“I was in the toilet actually,” said Williams, when Eurosport pundit Jimmy White asked him about the second standing ovation.

And I heard them cheering for John. And when I went in, it was just electric. You know, it's probably the best atmosphere I've ever played in 30 years as a professional.

'Just amazing stuff, it really is!' - Williams and Higgins get raucous welcome ahead of final frame

'Like playing Federer at Wimbledon' - Robertson on facing O'Sullivan at the Masters

Neil Robertson has compared facing Ronnie O’Sullivan at the Masters to taking on Roger Federer at Wimbledon.

Robertson got the better of O’Sullivan in the quarter-finals at Alexandra Palace on Thursday, which went some way to easing the pain of losing the final of the World Grand Prix to the Rocket last month.

It was a notable effort, as O’Sullivan was roared by his adoring public at Alexandra Palace.

Robertson was taken aback by the greeting O’Sullivan got from the crowd, but is aware the seven-time winner is a firm favourite of the Masters crowd - similar to how the Swiss tennis great is adored at SW19.

“It was amazing being out there,” Robertson told Eurosport. “I thought my reaction was amazing, but when Ronnie came out it was on another level again.

“It’s like playing Federer at Wimbledon, you know you are going to have the majority of the crowd against you. It has nothing to do with me personally, but Ronnie is like no other player we have had in the game.

“You have to respect that, but you also need to be ready to go and play well when you get the chances and I felt as though 90% of the match was fantastic. There were one or two mistakes but that is to be expected when you are playing in a cauldron of amazing fans."

'Any win over Ronnie O’Sullivan is one to celebrate' - Robertson wraps up win with brilliant red

