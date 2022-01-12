Premium Snooker Mark Allen - Judd Trump 12:44-16:29 Live

Allen 1-2 Trump (17-16)

Strange old business as Trump misses a blue with the rest. So Allen won't be punished for blowing that chance on the black. But Trump then fires home a wonderful long red to regain access to the table.

Allen 1-2 Trump (17-7)

Well, hello there. Allen frees up the black with a delightful little shot off a red. Trump butchered an attempt at a long red and may pay a heavy price with his opponent looking to recover immediately. But Allen misses a straight black off the spot. Can't believe he has missed that.

Allen 1-2 Trump (0-0)

A re-rack coming up in the fourth frame with neither player willing to risk playing away from the pack. Both players agree on the stalemate.

Allen 1-2 Trump (0-12)

Fair to say, Trump is right on it so far today. Looks like he has a point to prove. Juddernaut looking to head for the mid-session interval with a 3-1 lead.

Allen 1-1 Trump (0-101)

Another break of 101 from Trump. This is quite fabulous stuff. Two centuries in three frames.

Allen 1-1 Trump (0-88)

A miraculous pot on a red from Trump to keep the break going and this looks like being another century break coming up. What a run this is.

Allen 1-1 Trump (0-58)

Neither of these players are messing about out there. Allen fails to sink a red from distance off Trump's poor break-off shot and suddenly he is forced to sit and watch the Juddernaut move to the verge of a 2-1 lead in no time at all. 16 seconds a shot in this break.

Allen 0-1 Trump (92-0)

A swashbuckling contribution of 92 from Allen. Misses the brown when century looked certain, but will be happy with that effort. 1-1 and both men looking sharp.

Allen 0-1 Trump (49-0)

Superb recovery pot on blue to green pocket by Allen and he is back among the balls at the scoring end. Real chance to restore parity at 1-1 and perhaps even respond with a century of his own.

Allen 0-1 Trump (8-0)

Fine opening red by Allen, but he then misses a black off the spot. Trump can't sink a fine cut on a red seconds later and Allen is back at the table. Early days in this match, but Allen would dearly love a sizable contribution here to settle him down.

Allen 0-1 Trump (0-0)

A brilliant break of 101 from Trump. Finishes with the Jimmy White style bending pot on the pink before smashing the black off the table. Fabulous start to this one.

Allen 0-0 Trump (1-73)

Chance to open this match up with a century as he drops in a plant. This is lovely stuff from the world number two.

Allen 0-0 Trump (1-53)

Trump really can mix it in the safety department these days to allow him to score. Has chance to run in a frame-winning contribution at this visit.

Allen 0-0 Trump (1-13)

Allen taking over two minutes to play a shot after Trump left a red over a hole at the top end of the table. Finally pots a tough red before coming up with a brilliant safety shot. Almost holes the red over pocket off two cushions. Narrowly fails with that and first easy chance of day falls to Trump, who slots red before almost missing a black over the hole with the rest. Seconds later, he jaws a blue. All very nervy out there.

Allen 0-0 Trump (0-0)

We are off and running in the race to six frames. Winner of this match will meet the winner of tonight's final first-round match between Stuart Bingham and Kyren Wilson on Friday afternoon.

Allen's Belfast delight

Allen overcame Trump 5-3 from 3-0 behind in the last eight of the Northern Ireland Open. Allen won his home event in Belfast with a 9-8 victory over John Higgins in the final.

Here is how Allen completed victory over Trump.

Watch the moment Allen sends Trump crashing out in Belfast

MASTERS 2022 SCHEDULE

Yan Bingtao 4-6 Mark Williams – Sunday January 9, 1pm

– Sunday January 9, 1pm Neil Robertson 6-3 Anthony McGill – Sunday January 9, 7pm

6-3 Anthony McGill – Sunday January 9, 7pm John Higgins 6-2 Zhao Xintong – Monday January 10, 1pm

6-2 Zhao Xintong – Monday January 10, 1pm Shaun Murphy 2-6 Barry Hawkins – Monday January 10, 7pm

– Monday January 10, 7pm Ronnie O’Sullivan 6-1 Jack Lisowski – Tuesday January 11, 1pm

6-1 Jack Lisowski – Tuesday January 11, 1pm Mark Selby 6-3 Stephen Maguire – Tuesday January 11, 7pm

6-3 Stephen Maguire – Tuesday January 11, 7pm Judd Trump v Mark Allen – Wednesday January 12, 1pm

Kyren Wilson v Stuart Bingham – Wednesday January 12, 7pm

Good afternoon

Welcome back to our exclusive LIVE updates from the Masters at the Alexandra Palace in London. The final day of the first-round matches with former winners Judd Trump and Mark Allen meeting before 2020 winner Stuart Bingham faces Kyren Wilson tonight. Lets get ready to rumble.

TUESDAY'S BIG STORIES

Brilliant O’Sullivan roars into last eight with thumping win

Once the Rocket got control of the contest, the seven-time champion never looked back as he set up a showdown with Neil Robertson with a 6-1 triumph.

“I struggled early on, I was so nervous. Really, really nervous,” O’Sullivan admitted.

'It wasn't pretty' - Selby battles past Maguire to set up Hawkins showdown

Selby will face close friend Barry Hawkins in his tenth Masters quarter-final.

"Happy to get the win," Selby said after the match. "It wasn't pretty but I've played some good matches this year and got beat so it's nice to not be on top of my game and come through a game.

"Just echoing what the players have been saying all the week it's great to have the full crowd back in Alexandra Palace. It's not been the same playing in front of nobody.

Me and Barry are good friends off the table, but when we come on the table we both want to bash each other's heads in.

Schedule and results

Masters (9-16 Jan 2022)

Round 1

Sun 9 Jan

13:00 - Yan Bingtao [1] 4-6 Mark J Williams [9]

19:00 - Neil Robertson [5] 6-3 Anthony McGill [16]

Mon 12 Jan

13:00 - John Higgins [8] 6-2 Zhao Xintong [10]

6-2 Zhao Xintong [10] 19:00 - Shaun Murphy [7] 2-6 Barry Hawkins [11]

Tue 11 Jan

13:00 - Ronnie O'Sullivan [4] 6-1 Jack Lisowski [14]

6-1 Jack Lisowski [14] 19:00 - Mark Selby [2] 6-3 Stephen Maguire [13]

Wed 12 Jan

13:00 - Judd Trump [3] v Mark Allen [12]

19:00 - Kyren Wilson [6] v Stuart Bingham [15]

Quarter-final

Thu 13 Jan

13:00 - Neil Robertson v Ronnie O'Sullivan

19:00 - Mark Williams v John Higgins

Fri 14 Jan

13:00 - Judd Trump / M Allen v K Wilson / Bingham

19:00 - Barry Hawkins v Selby / Maguire

Semi-final

Sat 15 Jan

13:00 - To be decided v To be decided

19:00 - To be decided v To be decided

Final

Sun 16 Jan

13 + 19:00 - To be decided v To be decided

