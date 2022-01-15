Premium Snooker Masters | E1 Coverage 04:11:25 Replay

Thanks for joining us

Ad

Quite an afternoon of snooker. We will be back at 7pm with Judd Trump facing Barry Hawkins in the second semi-final.

The Masters Robertson beats Williams in drama-filled, epic final frame to book place in final 25 MINUTES AGO

Robertson 6-5 Williams

Robertson 6-5 Williams

"I was trying to get that last red in, but I couldn't quite do it," said Williams. "I could have won it, should have won it, but did twitch the black to win 6-3 and that is the only ball I twitched all week."

Robertson 6-5 Williams

"Never give up," said the 2012 Masters champion Robertson. "There is just something special about both of us coming out to the decider. You'll probably never see that again in the sport. Will take a few hours to get over that.

"The match had everything you could want to script. I was out of the tournament, but suddenly I am in the final.

"I needed two snookers at 5-5. I managed to hold myself together at the end. I feel as if I've got nothing to lose because I was out of the tournament."

Robertson 6-5 Williams (69-67)

Match is at the mercy of Robertson. In goes blue, pink and black. What a finale. Williams blew his chance at the death.

Robertson 5-5 Williams (44-67)

Williams leaves door open by failing to sink a long red. Williams 29 clear with 27 left on colours, but he hits the green trying to swerve to hit the yellow. Robertson can win now.

Robertson 5-5 Williams (30-67)

Well, Williams is 37 clear with 35 left before Williams plays a miraculous escape to keep the black out hanging over the pocket with red on top of it. How did he hit the red and keep the black out of the pocket. A stunning shot. So twitchy, but nerves of steel.

Robertson 5-5 Williams (26-67)

Robertson pots the penultimate red, but he is not on the black that he needs. Forced to pot brown, but will need two snookers.

Robertson 5-5 Williams (21-67)

Williams with a full ball escape from a snooker. Just shaved the side of the red. Wow. This is a nervy finale to an epic match.

Robertson 5-5 Williams (21-67)

Well, Williams is 46 ahead with 43 left up..not over just yet. Williams so close to the final.

Robertson 5-5 Williams (21-58)

Lovely shot from Williams to get the reds open from blue. This is a glorious chance to get himself into the final, but he has just run out of position at key moment. He then flukes red after missing to a centre pocket. Would you believe this?

Robertson 5-5 Williams (21-9)

Robertson takes eye off a red, but Williams can't find a fine cut on the red. All a bit awkward at moment as Robertson can't find a pot with the extended spider. Williams with a chance of his own here.

Robertson 5-5 Williams (7-0)

Williams goes for a long red, but just slightly out. First chance to Robertson. Will Williams come back to the table?

Robertson 5-5 Williams (0-0)

Majestic 119 break from the world number four. So there we go. It is 5-5.

Robertson 4-5 Williams (83-0)

Heading for a deciding frame then and Robertson seeking out a century break

Robertson 4-5 Williams (67-0)

Shot time is down to 13 seconds. Motoring towards the decider it seems.

Robertson 4-5 Williams (45-0)

Robertson under attack from a wasp this time. Flies and wasps, but the Australian is unperturbed as he bids to force the deciding frame.

Robertson 4-5 Williams (25-0)

Robertson coming on strong at exactly the right time here as he tucks away another trademark long red, but breaks down quickly on nine. Williams makes a mess of a safety shot and he is trouble again in this frame.

Robertson 3-5 Williams (108-23)

17 seconds average shot time in this break. All too easy for Robertson. Williams missed a trick in this frame. He leads 5-4. A 95 break closes the gap.

Robertson 3-5 Williams (34-23)

Would be very surprised if Robertson doesn't finish off frame in his favour at this visit.

Robertson 3-5 Williams (29-23)

Well, what a miss. Black off the spot rattles in the jaws and suddenly Robertson has the table at his mercy. Pressure of the moment.

Robertson 3-5 Williams (13-22)

Here is that key fluke from Williams in the previous frame. Good time to get a fluke made better by his 91 break off it. Drills home a long-range red from a poor Robertson safety. What a chance this is.

Robertson 3-5 Williams (5-0)

Williams can't pick out a long red, and he has not run safe either. Presents Robertson with the first scoring chance of the ninth frame.

Robertson 3-5 Williams (0-0)

2200 fans loving this match so far. We are ready to go with the ninth frame. Robertson appears to be unhappy with the excess noise.

Robertson 3-4 Williams (1-91)

So that fluke is going to cost Robertson the frame without doing anything wrong. Was pressure on this visit for Williams, but he has got on with the job supremely. Looking for one more frame from the final three for victory. 91 break from Williams.

Robertson 3-4 Williams (1-41)

Williams back in stroke here after that stroke of good fortune. Huge moments in this match for the 'Welsh potting machine'.

Robertson 3-4 Williams (1-14)

Williams attempted to play safe. White connects with red on way up before red drops into the centre pocket. What a spot of luck that is. Chance for Williams to reassert himself courtesy of that fluke.

Robertson 3-4 Williams (0-0)

83 from the Australian this time. Was a possible 142 on there, but will be content to cut the deficit. Back we go into the eighth frame of an absorbing semi-final.

Robertson 2-4 Williams (69-0)

The Melbourne man picking off these reds with ease. Looked like trailing 5-1, but will be back to 4-3 adrift. Picking up the pace and could be a second century of the afternoon.

Robertson 2-4 Williams (20-0)

Brilliant shot by Robertson to crack open the pack of reds from a blue. Reds are in open. Great chance to score in this frame.

Robertson 2-4 Williams (0-0)

Off we go then into the seventh frame. Such a pivotal frame coming up.

Robertson 1-4 Williams (71-46)

Nice finish by the Australian. Robertson is unhappy with something in the arena. Williams should have won the frame, but doesn't. Surprising error.

Robertson 1-4 Williams (46-46)

All the nerves coming to the fore as Williams can't hole a red to a centre pocket. Bad miss. Robertson thumps in red and looks poised to close to 4-2 behind.

Robertson 1-4 Williams (37-25)

Really not Robertson's day so far. Has missed a straight red. Seemed to be distracted by a glass noise. Williams given another chance and has hardly missed an easy ball today, but the Welshman misses a straight red to a middle. Not sure if he got a bad contact, but then Robertson misses routine black. Unbelievable scenes.

Robertson 1-3 Williams (20-103)

Robertson gives it the Aussie salute in trying to get rid of an Ally Pally fly, but a lot more difficult to swat Williams aside. He is two frames off the Masters final with a closing 60 enough for 4-1

Robertson 1-3 Williams (20-62)

Massive error by Robertson. Tried to play safe, but ends up thumping into the pack from the top cushion. Opens up the frame and this should be a 4-1 lead for the Welshman.

Robertson 1-3 Williams (20-43)

Some lovely pots from Robertson, but breaks down on 20. Williams with a lead of 23, six reds remaining.

Robertson 1-3 Williams (11-43)

Not enough from Williams at two visits. 43-0 clear, but counter will come from Robertson. What will he make?

Robertson 1-3 Williams (0-30)

Robertson left with a red to a middle pocket, but can't slot the object ball. Surprising miss. Really surprising. Williams with another fine chance to add to his lead.

Robertson 1-3 Williams (0-0)

Genuine quality so far from Williams in this match.

Robertson 1-3 Williams (0-0)

The Welsh icon takes the frame. What a steal that is from Williams. Majestic level of play. A 3-1 lead. The yellow was the key ball. 53-60 with 60 overcoming the 52. We are at the mid-session interval.

Robertson 1-2 Williams (53-42)

This is remarkable from Williams. Vintage level of performance so far. In goes the yellow at mid-range. Every chance of stealing this frame.

Robertson 1-2 Williams (53-8)

Williams can't cut in a red early in the fourth frame and Robertson looks like he is going to punish the Welsh player until he misses a pink off the spot. Astonishing miss. 53 in it in with 67 left up.

Robertson 1-2 Williams (1-0)

The crowd are loving this. Breaks of 59 and 71. Williams the man with the action plan at the moment before Robertson piles in with a red early on. Final frame before the mid-session interval.

Robertson 1-1 Williams (4-71)

Floats in another mid-range red to keep break moving along. Looks like he is going to lead 2-1.

Robertson 1-1 Williams (4-71)

Williams back at the table in the third frame. Strolling around the table like he is out on the golf course eyeing up a putt on the green. Bends a brilliant shot around the pink to slot the red. This is marvellous stuff.

Selby reveals mental health battle

The world champion has tweeted today after his 6-1 defeat to Barry Hawkins in the quarter-finals last night. Obviously does not sound great and wish him well for a quick recovery. He is due back in action against Li Hang in the first round of the Shoot Out on Thursday in his home city of Leicester.

"Just want to apologise to all my friends and family for letting them down," said Selby on Twitter. "Mentally not in a good place at moment, had a relapse and trying to bottle it up and put a brave face on is not the way. I promise I will get help and be a become a better person."

Robertson 1-1 Williams (0-0)

We are level at 1-1 in this semi-final. Stunning stuff from the Welshman to win his first frame. Hotting up nicely out there.

Robertson 1-0 Williams (0-81)

Williams with a timely double on a red. 60 points clear with 59 remaining. Should level this match as he slots another red. Frame all over. 1-1.

Robertson 1-0 Williams (0-58)

Another superb recovery pot on a black from the three-times world champion. Up to 55 before he runs out of position. Nice lead, but frame far from over before Williams picks out a delightful cut on a red. This has been some break so far.

Robertson 1-0 Williams (0-17)

Williams with a fluke on red off the edge of another red attempting a double before he rolls in a black. Lovely cutback on black before he rolls in another red. Real chance to score a few points here.

Robertson 0-0 Williams (103-22)

Ton up! A 102 to start with from Robertson. How good was that? Really on it right from the start. Robertson calm, composed and calculating among the balls. He leads 1-0.

Robertson 0-0 Williams (57-22)

This is very impressive from the Australian. Has put his one chance away with some ease. Looks like 1-0 coming up.

Robertson 0-0 Williams (0-22)

Chance missed by Williams as a white careers into the pack of reds with red not dropping, but he hasn't left anything for the Melburnian.

Robertson 0-0 Williams (0-7)

Robertson gets the ball rolling in this first semi-final of the 48th Masters. Mistake from the break-off by Robertson. Williams with a red over a centre pocket and first chance to score.

Robertson overcomes Rocket

The 2010 world champion completed a 6-4 triumph against Ronnie O'Sullivan in the last eight.

'What a start' - Robertson wins first frame against O'Sullivan with stunning 138

A reception for the ages

Enjoy this little slice of snooker magic from Williams' 6-5 win over John Higgins on Thursday evening.

'Just amazing stuff, it really is!' - Williams and Higgins get raucous welcome ahead of final frame

Robertson looking for good omens

When Neil Robertson won his first and only Masters crown a decade ago, he defeated Mark Williams 6-4 in the quarter-finals in the first year the tournament was moved to the Alexandra Palace from Wembley. Williams' last key victory over this distance against the Australian came with a 6-5 victory in the semi-finals of the 2011 Shanghai Masters.

Good afternoon

We are all ready to go with the first semi-final at London's Alexandra Palace as former Masters champions Neil Robertson and Mark Williams confront each other. The second semi-final will see Judd Trump meet Barry Hawkins at 7pm tonight. Around 4,000 fans inside the Ally Pally for these clashes on a real snooker Super Saturday. Lets get the boys on the baize.

'Rubbish, I rolled over' – Selby slams 'pathetic' Masters exit to Hawkins

Mark Selby was scathing about his performance in the aftermath of his shock 6-1 defeat to close friend Barry Hawkins on Friday night in the Masters quarter-finals at Alexandra Palace.

The world champion and world number one was a shadow of himself in suffering a galling exit at the sport's biggest invitational event, a tournament he has lifted three times in 2008, 2010 and 2013.

Selby failed to register a break over 50 and was outplayed in the safety department as Hawkins secured a semi-final on Saturday evening with 2019 winner Judd Trump despite playing well within himself, highlights being modest knocks of 65 and 58.

Read full story here

- -

Stream the 2022 Masters and much more top snooker action live and on demand on discovery+

The Masters 'Where's this red going?' - Williams' incredible fluke against Robertson 36 MINUTES AGO