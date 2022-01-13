Premium Snooker Neil Robertson - Ronnie O'Sullivan 03:51:00 Replay

2022 Masters quarter-finals

Thu 13 Jan

13:00 - Neil Robertson 6-4 Ronnie O'Sullivan

6-4 Ronnie O'Sullivan 19:00 - Mark Williams v John Higgins

Fri 14 Jan

13:00 - Judd Trump v Kyren Wilson

19:00 - Barry Hawkins v Mark Selby

Semi-final

Sat 15 Jan

13:00 - Neil Robertson v Mark Williams/John Higgins

19:00 - To be decided v To be decided

Final

Sun 16 Jan

13 + 19:00 - To be decided v To be decided

O'Sullivan 4-6 Robertson

"I don't think he played good, I didn't play good. Too many mistakes," said O'Sullivan, who bit off his tip at the end of the match. "Was just one of those games. I was trying to give the crowd a bit of game and Neil a bit of a game. Neil was the better player today. I don't make excuses. I like him, he is a good guy and hope he goes on and wins it."

O'Sullivan 4-6 Robertson

"I felt like I hit the ball fantastically well. Missed a couple of balls and so did Ronnie," said 2012 Masters winner Robertson, who faces John Higgins or Mark Williams in the semi-finals on Saturday afternoon. "That is to be expected. I think I put in a good performance. If you can't get up for this kind of event, you should hand your place to somebody else."

O'Sullivan 4-6 Robertson

Robertson running out the deserved winner. O'Sullivan missing too many balls at key moments.

O'Sullivan 4-5 Robertson (6-61)

Well, was on the cusp of victory, but he misses brown off spot. A lifeline for O'Sullivan trailing 54-0. Tough ask and he can't sink a mid-range red. Robertson picks out a red to a centre bag. That should finish off the business at hand.

O'Sullivan 4-5 Robertson (0-45)

Has got the black into play and plenty of reds are available for the Australian to get over the line.

O'Sullivan 4-5 Robertson (0-37)

This is suddenly a real chance for Robertson to win frame and match at this visit.

O'Sullivan 4-5 Robertson (0-9)

O'Sullivan can't sink a long red. Long game has not been there today. First chance falls to Robertson.

O'Sullivan 4-5 Robertson (0-0)

Winner of this match will face John Higgins or Mark Williams in the semi-finals.

O'Sullivan 4-4 Robertson (0-92)

Looking good here for Robertson to move one frame up with a possible two frames to play. O'Sullivan had a chance, but couldn't capitalise. Needs to win final two frames of the afternoon as Robertson tidies up the remaining balls.

O'Sullivan 4-4 Robertson (0-49)

Robertson picks out a fine recovery pot on a red to keep break going on 39. But he then throws in another odd miss on a red which O'Sullivan can't punish. Disappointing miss for him.

O'Sullivan 4-4 Robertson (0-14)

O'Sullivan attempts to pick out a long red, but is well off with that. Unfortunate to see the red career back up to baulk for Robertson to get first chance. Rocket not overly convinced by his tip at moment.

O'Sullivan 3-4 Robertson (76-32)

What an effort this is from O'Sullivan under pressure. Leads by 36 with 35 left on table. Brilliant break of 68 as he tries to level at 4-4. Robertson leaves the final red and this will be all square again. 4-4 coming up.

O'Sullivan 3-4 Robertson (25-32)

Mistake by Robertson in the safety shot. Bad blunder with that containing attempt. So what can O'Sullivan find in response this time?

O'Sullivan 3-4 Robertson (0-32)

Robertson misses a red with a rest holding a 32-point lead near the black spot, but nothing easy left for his opponent. O'Sullivan so close to finding a double in response. Bit of safety joust to settle pattern of this frame.

O'Sullivan 3-4 Robertson (0-0)

Robertson needs two more frames, O'Sullivan looking for three. All still wide open.

O'Sullivan 3-3 Robertson (5-130)

Great recovery pot on a pink from Robertson to keep the break going. Moves up to 72 in no time. Some lovely striking of the cue ball. Going to restore his lead here. And he finishes on 130. O'Sullivan left to regret missing a straight red.

O'Sullivan 3-3 Robertson (5-20)

Chance falls to O'Sullivan early in the seventh frame, but he misses a straight red. Bit of a disturbance in the crowd before he jawed that. Robertson left with a simple enough starter.

O'Sullivan 2-3 Robertson (102-37)

Robertson fails to sink a long red to the green pocket. And he has left the Rocket at the table. Cuts a glorious red into a pocket and he is right in business here. This is superb from the Essex icon. What a response this is. Back to 3-3. A magical 102 break. He is up to 80 centuries at the Masters.

O'Sullivan 2-3 Robertson (0-29)

O'Sullivan jaws a red from distance. Just narrowly failed to drop and chance is there for Robertson to get ahead early on. But the white ball races into the pack of reds. End of break.

O'Sullivan 2-2 Robertson (29-66)

O'Sullivan lays Robertson in a snooker from a long red before snookering his opponent behind the brown. Robertson catches a loose red too thick on the escape and suddenly there is a chance to recover ground here. But he misses a red to a centre pocket on 29. Wasn't easy. Robertson slots final reds to put the frame to bed. He leads again at 3-2.

O'Sullivan 2-2 Robertson (0-50)

A nice break of 50 from the Australian before he breaks down attempting to land on a red from the green ball. Break finished with a lead of 50 points.

O'Sullivan 2-2 Robertson (0-20)

Loose safety shot by O'Sullivan early in the fifth frame has presented Robertson with a fine chance to compile a few points here.

O'Sullivan 2-2 Robertson (0-0)

O'Sullivan 2-2 Robertson (0-0)

Lovely long red by the Rocket and it is all square in this match. An absorbing first four frames. Both men warming to the occasion.

O'Sullivan 1-2 Robertson (66-24)

Break moves to 66. O'Sullivan rolls in the red he needs to leave Robertson needing a snooker. 42 ahead with 35 left on table. Should be 2-2 coming up at mid-session interval. Two snookers needed.

O'Sullivan 1-2 Robertson (21-24)

Robertson floated in a lovely long red from the O'Sullivan break-off, but then missed a red to a middle pocket seconds later. Didn't expect that miss. Touch of early pressure. Chance then for Rocket to get himself moving in this frame.

O'Sullivan 0-2 Robertson (70-0)

Looks like O'Sullivan is going to close to 2-1 behind. 65 ahead with 59 points left up. And then a white ball drops from Robertson, who suddenly needs three snookers. Tall order you would suggest. Robertson has seen enough. First frame of the day to the Rocket.

O'Sullivan 0-2 Robertson (56-0)

Cracking long red by O'Sullivan into the heart of the yellow pocket. Majestic ball striking.

O'Sullivan 0-2 Robertson (51-0)

Break quickly develops to 46. Moving along nicely at this moment in time, but that will be that will loads of reds welded to the top cushion. Nice safety to finish before Robertson comes up with a delightful safety shot of his own.

O'Sullivan 0-2 Robertson (19-0)

Error by Robertson as a white ends up down a hole attempting to run safe. Chance for O'Sullivan to get his cue arm going and settle down.

O'Sullivan 0-2 Robertson (1-0)

Early bout of safety at the outset of the third frame. Both players trying to get in behind the brown, but Robertson has stuck a red over the hole. O'Sullivan slots red, but just another safety coming up without any position. The seven-times champion rolls up to the baulk cushion. Decent safety shot.

O'Sullivan 0-2 Robertson (0-0)

O'Sullivan needs another snooker in the second frame as break progresses to 56. A 2-0 lead for the 'Thunder from Down Under' as O'Sullivan concedes. O'Sullivan has not potted a ball in first two frames. Rocket has been in this movie a few times, but would like to get a frame on board before the mid-session interval.

O'Sullivan 0-1 Robertson (0-41)

Looks in fine touch Robertson. Happy to mop up the loose reds at the scoring end of the table.

O'Sullivan 0-1 Robertson (0-8)

O'Sullivan can't sink a red to a middle pocket. Robertson powers in the red and green, but unfortunate not to land on a red. Chance gone, but another one comes along seconds later as the Rocket can't make a difficult cut on a mid-range red.

O'Sullivan 0-0 Robertson (0-138)

A fabulous break of 119 from the Australian. Magnificent stuff.

O'Sullivan 0-0 Robertson (0-73)

The 2012 winner has made an assured start to the day. O'Sullivan yet to get going and Robertson powers home a long-range red. Has tidied up the table with some aplomb. Ideal start for the Australian. Showing the crowd he is as up for this as an Aussie cricketer in the Ashes.

O'Sullivan 0-0 Robertson (0-7)

O'Sullivan attempts to pick out a long red, but it rattles the jaws at pace before bouncing back out. Bit of tension in the arm. Easy opener then for Robertson. Crowd full of anticipation at the start of this meeting.

Rocket ready to rock and roll

His 6-1 win over Jack Lisowski in the first round was vintage O'Sullivan as he chases an eighth Masters title over a fourth decade.

‘Stunning’ – O’Sullivan makes sensational long pot and plant

Good afternoon

Ronnie O'Sullivan faces Neil Robertson in a rapid repeat of last month's World Grand Prix final won 10-8 by the Rocket from 7-5 behind. A place in the last four is on the line with former Masters winners John Higgins and Mark Williams facing each other tonight from 7pm. Should be a fascinating day's play at the sport's most coveted invitational tournament.

Quarter-finals at Alexandra Palace

Neil Robertson will take on Ronnie O'Sullivan at 13:00 on Thursday before Mark Williams and John Higgins lock horns at 19:00. Friday will see Judd Trump face old foe Kyren Wilson in the early match before Barry Hawkins and Mark Selby bring the quarter-finals to a conclusion. Follow all Thursday’s action live here with comments beginning at 12:45.

