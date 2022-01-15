Premium Snooker Masters | E1 Coverage 13:00-16:30 Live

Robertson looking for good omens

When Neil Robertson won his first and only Masters crown a decade ago, he defeated Mark Williams 6-4 in the quarter-finals in the first year the tournament was moved to the Alexandra Palace from Wembley. Williams' last key victory over this distance against the Australian came with a 6-5 victory in the semi-finals of the 2011 Shanghai Masters.

Good afternoon

We are all ready to go with the first semi-final at London's Alexandra Palace as former Masters champions Neil Robertson and Mark Williams confront each other. The second semi-final will see Judd Trump meet Barry Hawkins at 7pm tonight. Around 4,000 fans inside the Ally Pally for these clashes on a real snooker Super Saturday. Lets get the boys on the baize.

'Rubbish, I rolled over' – Selby slams 'pathetic' Masters exit to Hawkins

Mark Selby was scathing about his performance in the aftermath of his shock 6-1 defeat to close friend Barry Hawkins on Friday night in the Masters quarter-finals at Alexandra Palace.

The world champion and world number one was a shadow of himself in suffering a galling exit at the sport's biggest invitational event, a tournament he has lifted three times in 2008, 2010 and 2013.

Selby failed to register a break over 50 and was outplayed in the safety department as Hawkins secured a semi-final on Saturday evening with 2019 winner Judd Trump despite playing well within himself, highlights being modest knocks of 65 and 58.

