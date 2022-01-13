Snooker
Neil Robertson - Ronnie O'Sullivan
12:44-16:29
Live
Rocket ready to rock and roll
Ad
His 6-1 win over Jack Lisowski was vintage O'Sullivan as he chases an eighth Masters title over a fourth decade.
The Masters
'He looks a different player' - White impressed by O'Sullivan
‘Stunning’ – O’Sullivan makes sensational long pot and plant
Good afternoon
Ronnie O'Sullivan faces Neil Robertson in a rapid repeat of last month's World Grand Prix final won 10-8 by the Rocket from 7-5 behind. A place in the last four is on the line with former Masters winners John Higgins and Mark Williams facing each other tonight from 7pm. Should be a fascinating day's play at the sport's most coveted invitational tournament.
Quarter-finals at Alexandra Palace
The quarter-finals of the Masters are ready to get underway in earnest at Alexandra Palace on Thursday. Kyren Wilson beat Stuart Bingham 6-5 in the last match of the first round on Wednesday to join Judd Trump, Mark Selby, Ronnie O'Sullivan, Barry Hawkins, John Higgins, Neil Robertson and Mark J Williams in the quarter-finals.
Neil Robertson will take on Ronnie O'Sullivan at 13:00 on Thursday before Mark Williams and John Higgins lock horns at 19:00. Friday will see Judd Trump face old foe Kyren Wilson in the early match before Barry Hawkins and Mark Selby bring the quarter-finals to a conclusion. Follow all Thursday’s action live here with comments beginning at 12:45.
Schedule and results
Masters (9-16 Jan 2022)
Round 1
Sun 9 Jan
- 13:00 - Yan Bingtao [1] 4-6 Mark J Williams [9]
- 19:00 - Neil Robertson [5] 6-3 Anthony McGill [16]
Mon 12 Jan
- 13:00 - John Higgins [8] 6-2 Zhao Xintong [10]
- 19:00 - Shaun Murphy [7] 2-6 Barry Hawkins [11]
Tue 11 Jan
- 13:00 - Ronnie O'Sullivan [4] 6-1 Jack Lisowski [14]
- 19:00 - Mark Selby [2] 6-3 Stephen Maguire [13]
Wed 12 Jan
- 13:00 - Judd Trump [3] 6-5 Mark Allen [12]
- 19:00 - Kyren Wilson [6] 6-5 Stuart Bingham [15]
Quarter-finals
Thu 13 Jan
- 13:00 - Neil Robertson v Ronnie O'Sullivan
- 19:00 - Mark Williams v John Higgins
Fri 14 Jan
- 13:00 - Judd Trump v Kyren Wilson
- 19:00 - Barry Hawkins v Mark Selby
Semi-final
Sat 15 Jan
- 13:00 - To be decided v To be decided
- 19:00 - To be decided v To be decided
Final
Sun 16 Jan
- 13 + 19:00 - To be decided v To be decided
---
Stream the Masters and other top snooker live and on-demand on discovery+.
The Masters
Masters 2022 as it happened: Wilson battles past Bingham after Trump edges out Allen in epic day
The Masters
'Let them worry about me' - 'Nervous' O'Sullivan vows to test himself at Masters
Advertisement
Ad
Advertisement
Ad