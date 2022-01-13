Premium Snooker Neil Robertson - Ronnie O'Sullivan 12:44-16:29 Live

Rocket ready to rock and roll

His 6-1 win over Jack Lisowski was vintage O'Sullivan as he chases an eighth Masters title over a fourth decade.

Good afternoon

Ronnie O'Sullivan faces Neil Robertson in a rapid repeat of last month's World Grand Prix final won 10-8 by the Rocket from 7-5 behind. A place in the last four is on the line with former Masters winners John Higgins and Mark Williams facing each other tonight from 7pm. Should be a fascinating day's play at the sport's most coveted invitational tournament.

Quarter-finals at Alexandra Palace

Neil Robertson will take on Ronnie O'Sullivan at 13:00 on Thursday before Mark Williams and John Higgins lock horns at 19:00. Friday will see Judd Trump face old foe Kyren Wilson in the early match before Barry Hawkins and Mark Selby bring the quarter-finals to a conclusion. Follow all Thursday’s action live here with comments beginning at 12:45.

Schedule and results

Masters (9-16 Jan 2022)

Round 1

Sun 9 Jan

13:00 - Yan Bingtao [1] 4-6 Mark J Williams [9]

19:00 - Neil Robertson [5] 6-3 Anthony McGill [16]

Mon 12 Jan

13:00 - John Higgins [8] 6-2 Zhao Xintong [10]

6-2 Zhao Xintong [10] 19:00 - Shaun Murphy [7] 2-6 Barry Hawkins [11]

Tue 11 Jan

13:00 - Ronnie O'Sullivan [4] 6-1 Jack Lisowski [14]

6-1 Jack Lisowski [14] 19:00 - Mark Selby [2] 6-3 Stephen Maguire [13]

Wed 12 Jan

13:00 - Judd Trump [3] 6-5 Mark Allen [12]

[3] 6-5 Mark Allen [12] 19:00 - Kyren Wilson [6] 6-5 Stuart Bingham [15]

Quarter-finals

Thu 13 Jan

13:00 - Neil Robertson v Ronnie O'Sullivan

19:00 - Mark Williams v John Higgins

Fri 14 Jan

13:00 - Judd Trump v Kyren Wilson

19:00 - Barry Hawkins v Mark Selby

Semi-final

Sat 15 Jan

13:00 - To be decided v To be decided

19:00 - To be decided v To be decided

Final

Sun 16 Jan

13 + 19:00 - To be decided v To be decided

---

