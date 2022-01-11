Premium Snooker Jack Lisowski - Ronnie O'Sullivan 02:42:01 Replay

Selby 1-0 Maguire (0-15)

Maguire with an early shot to score a few points in the second frame. Contributes 11 points before screwing a long red back up the table. Fabulous shot that one. Back on the yellow and then quickly back down the business end of the table to score.

Selby 0-0 Maguire (57-33)

A lead of 24 points for Selby after Maguire leaves the green up, but the Scot then lays another snooker seconds later. Escapes from that one, but this frame still alive heading for the 45th minute. Four colours still on the table until Selby rolls in the brown. And that is the first frame to Selby.

Selby 0-0 Maguire (54-33)

This frame already going for 32 minutes. No nearer to finding a winner with both men involved in a tactical joust with five balls left up.

Selby 0-0 Maguire (54-33)

Would you believe this? Maguire lays another excellent snooker. Selby fails to hit the green at the first attempt off two cushions and Maguire can win this frame with the remaining five balls.

Selby 0-0 Maguire (54-29)

Maguire lays a brilliant snooker that Selby can't escape from. And suddenly it is back to 25 points in it with 25 left on table.

Selby 0-0 Maguire (54-25)

Selby plays a timely snooker on the final red rather than go for the pot with a rest. Maguire hits red, but he can't get it safe as Selby slots a fine cut before sinking brown and yellow to leave the Scotsman needing a snooker, but the green doesn't drop.

Selby 0-0 Maguire (32-25)

Golden chance for Selby to score, but he runs out of position and then appears to rush a tough pink to yellow bag. Maguire given chance to get his hand on the table, but he misses a black off the spot. Bad miss that from 'The Maverick'.

Selby 0-0 Maguire (23-0)

Selby attempts to pick out a long red, but well off with that one. No punishment as Maguire can't cut in a red, but Selby picks out a nice one seconds later to gain access to the table.

Selby 0-0 Maguire (17-0)

Bit of a premature and disappointing end to that contribution from Selby as he fails to land on a black. Maguire goes for a plant from distance, but it doesn't drop.

Selby 0-0 Maguire (11-0)

An amazing atmosphere again inside the Ally Pally. North London crowd enjoying a few drinks as Selby rams home a long red right off the bat. What a pot that is.

The great matches just keep on coming at Alexandra Palace with world champion Mark Selby facing Stephen Maguire in what could be a real classic. Selby chasing a fourth Masters title and his first since 2013. LIVE updates coming up for you in our exclusive blog.

‘Stunning’ – O’Sullivan makes sensational long pot and plant

Well, time for a breather after that rapid Rocket-fuelled afternoon of entertainment. We will return just before 7pm when world champion Mark Selby meets Stephen Maguire. See you back here then.

O'Sullivan 6-1 Lisowski (0-0)

Breaks of 86, 63, 127, 64 and 125 from the seven-times Masters champion. O'Sullivan told Eurosport in an exclusive interview in November why he was the greatest of all time. Which he is undoubtedly is as he chases an eighth Masters title in his fourth decade, 27 years after his first.

You can read that feature here:

O'Sullivan 6-1 Lisowski (0-0)

"It's hard to carry over 2,000 Londoners when you are from London. If I didn't deliver, I would have felt disappointed. There was huge pressure," said O'Sullivan. "I'm just enjoying myself and having fun. So I just want to keep enjoying it."

O'Sullivan 6-1 Lisowski (0-0)

"I was feeling the pressure, but after the second frame I calmed down. I played okay. It was tough, but I'm tough," said O'Sullivan, who will face Neil Robertson in the last eight on Thursday afternoon. "20 majors, most successful player of all time, I've just got to remember that..let him worry about me."

O'Sullivan 5-1 Lisowski (125-0)

A break of 125 from Ronnie O'Sullivan to finish. Different class really. A 6-1 win.

O'Sullivan 5-1 Lisowski (80-0)

Could be another century coming up to finish the match. In under four minutes he is up to 80.

O'Sullivan 5-1 Lisowski (42-0)

A poor shot at the outset of the seventh frame by Jackpot. That might be the end of the match for Lisowski the way O'Sullivan is playing. Drops in a red and he is off and running again.

O'Sullivan 5-1 Lisowski (0-0)

O'Sullivan 5-1 Lisowski (0-0)

O'Sullivan drops in a quite magical red from distance. In goes the green and the colours. And O'Sullivan is going to lead 5-1. Bit of luck in not leaving a free ball on the final red seconds earlier, but O'Sullivan finally gets the job done. He moves 5-1 clear.

O'Sullivan 4-1 Lisowski (64-42)

Lisowski had produced a superb response until the final red, but it stayed out of a middle pocket. Was chance to steal the frame, but not at this visit.

O'Sullivan 4-1 Lisowski (64-22)

Lovely run of 64 before a tough red stays out as object ball rattles the near jaw. Tough ask for Lisowski coming to table with five reds on cushions, but he drops in a double to help his predicament and then smashes open three reds. Suddenly has chance of a counter attack.

O'Sullivan 4-1 Lisowski (49-0)

Jackpot just being forced to enjoy, or rather not enjoy, the view from his seat. O'Sullivan going to work in style and this match is heading one way. Can't see any way back for Lisowski with O'Sullivan warming to the occasion and then some. Break moves effortlessly to 49.

O'Sullivan 3-1 Lisowski (127-0)

A fabulous break of 127 from O'Sullivan. Just on a different level. Lisowski hasn't potted a ball in the past two frames.

O'Sullivan 3-1 Lisowski (73-0)

Could be a century coming up from O'Sullivan. Frame has only been going for eight minutes. Terrific to watch.

O'Sullivan 3-1 Lisowski (9-0)

A re-rack at the start of this fifth frame after the balls go awkward. Brilliant cut on a red by O'Sullivan is followed by a rolled in yellow to a middle pocket. First chance falls to the World Grand Prix winner.

O'Sullivan 3-1 Lisowski (0-0)

A lovely break of 63 from O'Sullivan, but he can't win the frame at one visit as a tough cut on a red stays up and he gets the snooker behind blue. Lisowski tries and fails to pot it via a cushion and that will be that with all the balls in the open. Another run of 37 and a 3-1 lead for O'Sullivan at the mid-session interval.

O'Sullivan 2-1 Lisowski (5-0)

O'Sullivan 2-1 Lisowski (0-0)

Could have trailed 2-1, but O'Sullivan is going to restore his lead here. Superb play. Really is. A break of 86 and he leads 2-1.

O'Sullivan 1-1 Lisowski (22-25)

Well, a real bad miss by Jackpot on green off the spot and suddenly the Rocket is back at the table. Probably can't believe his luck. What can he make from this visit?

O'Sullivan 1-1 Lisowski (22-25)

O'Sullivan can't slot a long red and Lisowski has been presented with a wonderful chance to compile another heavy break.

O'Sullivan 1-1 Lisowski (22-8)

Stunning opening red by O'Sullivan to get the action moving in this third frame, but he misses a cutback on a red seconds later. Another early chance for Lisowski to score, but he quickly breaks down as a red to a centre pocket stays out.

O'Sullivan 1-1 Lisowski (0-0)

A blistering break of 104 from Lisowski to level the match at 1-1. Some brilliant positional play by the world number 17.

O'Sullivan 1-0 Lisowski (4-78)

Has crafted a lovely break at the scoring end of the table. Looks to be really sharp as the break reaches 66 in just over four minutes. Does not hang about among the balls.

O'Sullivan 1-0 Lisowski (4-47)

Safety error by O'Sullivan has presented Lisowski with a glorious opportunity to restore parity at 1-1. In among the balls and this could be a big break coming up.

O'Sullivan 1-0 Lisowski (0-0)

Rolling Stone Ronnie Wood enjoying the action from the luxury of a sofa with his missus. Nice option rather than the cheap seats.

O'Sullivan 0-0 Lisowski (84-24)

O'Sullivan slams home a mid-range red. In goes the yellow and that will be that for this first frame. Has largely controlled the ebb and flow of the frame. The seven-times champion leads 1-0.

O'Sullivan 0-0 Lisowski (39-24)

Not sure the snooker players are used to the intensity of this crowd compared to anything else they face on tour. Jackpot misses a red and a huge roar goes up from the packed galleries.

O'Sullivan 0-0 Lisowski (25-17)

Little bout of safety before a loose shot by Lisowski enables O'Sullivan to add six more points before he sees the white drop in a middle pocket running around the table after slotting pink. Yet to fully control that cue ball and Jackpot responds with a long red of his own.

O'Sullivan 0-0 Lisowski (19-1)

Fine opening red by O'Sullivan is followed by a snooker behind brown. Lisowski can't find a route to safety and leaves the six-times world champion among the balls. Sense of anticipation, but the Essex icon misses a red with a rest. Both players settling into the occasion.

O'Sullivan 0-0 Lisowski (0-0)

Bit of a Calvin Harris tune for Jackpot to walk out to while Rocket Ronnie is roared into the venue by Train's Drops of Jupiter. 2,200 fans packed inside the Ally Pally for this one. Some atmosphere inside the vast arena today.

Rocket Ronnie ready to rock 'n' roll

Ronnie O'Sullivan begins his quest for a record eighth Masters title against 'Jackpot' Jack Lisowski. We have LIVE updates from Alexandra Palace in London. It is the 27th appearance of the snooker GOAT at the sport's biggest invitational event. Winner of this match will face Neil Robertson in the quarter-finals.

Here is a bit of pre-match reading for you ahead of Rocket Ronnie's first match of his astonishing 30th year at the summit of his sport.

'Crazy!' - Hawkins misses four times before monster fluke leaves Murphy in disbelief

On Monday, Barry Hawkins enjoyed the rub of the green against Shaun Murphy when his fifth attempt at playing his way out of a snooker resulted in the red flicking off another red and finding a pocket.

Murphy was trailing 1-0 but leading the second frame 16-0 when he played a snooker behind the brown ball.

The shot initially stumped Hawkins, who played and missed four times off two cushions when looking to flick a loose red above the pack.

‘What a crazy game!’ – Hawkins misses four times, then gets monster fluke

“He will not hit it thick,” Alan McManus said on Eurosport’s commentary. “He’s got the patience of a saint and will not mind giving away 16 or 20 points…”

Come his fifth attempt, cheers immediately greeted Hawkins’ shot when finally hitting the red, and that turned into a roar from the Alexandra Palace crowd when it went into the middle right pocket after flicking another red.

“What a crazy game this is,” commentator David Hendon said, as the camera cut to Murphy holding his hand over his face in disbelief.

Murphy then could not help but laugh while Hawkins put his arm up in celebration.

“What an extraordinary way for that little sequence to end,” Hendon added, although it was not enough for Hawkins to win the frame as Murphy battled back to level the match at 1-1.

