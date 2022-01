Snooker

Masters snooker 2022 - Mark Selby pots a red which takes 'an age' to drop in against Stephen Maguire

World champion Mark Selby pots a red which takes "an age" to drop in against Stephen Maguire in his opening match at the 2022 Masters. Stream the Masters and other top snooker live and on-demand on discovery+.

00:00:35, an hour ago