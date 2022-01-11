Mark Selby had to seemingly wait for an age as he waited for a red to drop into the pocket in his opening round match against Stephen Maguire at the 2022 Masters.

In the fourth frame of Selby's clash against the Scot, the Jester from Leicester had to wait for around three seconds to see his red drop into the pocket.

According to the referee, it dropped in quickly enough for it not to be a foul and it drew round of applause from the raucous crowd inside Alexandra Palace.

“Incredible,” Phillip Studd said on Eurosport commentary. “He flirted with calamity in the previous frame on the final yellow.

“It looked as though he'd got away with this red for what felt like an age but eventually it decided to drop."

Maguire won the frame and the two players went into the mid-session interval at 2-2. With the red stationary for an extended period of time, Neal Foulds wondered whether the referee needed to intervene.

“I’ve not seen something like it before," he said at the break. "I’ve seen a ball teeter on the brink and drop in but not in the middle of a break.

“My understanding of that is if Jan [Verhaas] has to referee that and re-spot the black, if it had gone in a split second later surely the red would have been replaced.

“Normally if a player misses a ball and they’re walking back to their seat for instance it normally drops in then that’s too late and the referee says ‘OK, I’ll put that back now.’

“But in the middle of a break I’ve never seen that before.”

