Mark Selby was scathing about his performance in the aftermath of his shock 6-1 defeat to close friend Barry Hawkins on Friday night in the Masters quarter-finals at Alexandra Palace.

The world champion and world number one was a shadow of himself in suffering a galling exit at the sport's biggest invitational event, a tournament he has lifted three times in 2008, 2010 and 2013.

Selby failed to register a break over 50 and was outplayed in the safety department as Hawkins secured a semi-final on Saturday evening with 2019 winner Judd Trump despite playing well within himself, highlights being modest knocks of 65 and 58.

The first semi-final sees former champions Neil Robertson and Mark Williams meet on Saturday afternoon (1pm GMT LIVE on Eurosport) in the chase for the Paul Hunter Trophy and a £250,000 first prize.

“It was pathetic from start to finish. Just rubbish, " said Selby, whose highest break of the tournament was the 64 he compiled in a 6-3 win over Stephen Maguire in the first round.

"I don't think I could play that badly if I tried to.

"I carried on the way I did against Stephen Maguire in the first round. I felt he was the better player in that game as well, but I kept pinching the scrappy frames. I clung on.

Barry didn’t have to play fantastically to beat me. I laid down and rolled over. It is disappointing.

“I’d love Barry to go on and pick up the trophy at the end of the week. I’ll be rooting for him tomorrow and tuning in. I wish him all the best.”

Selby returns to action against Li Hang at the Shoot Out in Leicester on Thursday after losing last year's final to Ryan Day while Hawkins chases a second Masters final appearance six years after losing 10-1 to Ronnie O'Sullivan.

“It is difficult, in a tournament like this you expect him to play well," said the world number 10 Hawkins, who emulated his 6-3 victory over Selby in the 2017 Masters last eight.

When a few extra chances come along it is a bit of a shock to the system. It is hard to get the mindset right and not get too carried away.

“You just have to go out there, play your game, be confident and have the belief.

"I’ve beaten Judd before so I know what I have to do. I just have to go out there and play well," added Hawkins, who defeated Trump 10-7 in the quarter-finals of the Tour Championship last season.

"There is no getting away from the fact he is confident and will be fancying the job."

