Mark Williams was in a philosophical mood following his dramatic loss to Neil Robertson in the semi-finals of the Masters.

Williams produced the better snooker for a sizeable portion of the match, and led 4-1 and 5-3.

He was also in command in the final-frame decider, as he knocked in a sizeable break and was arguably a black away from Robertson conceding.

The black stayed in the jaws of the bottom left, but Robertson came to the table requiring two snookers.

Asked by Eurosport if he should have won the game, Williams said: “Could have, should have. It is all part of the game.

“If the black goes in on 67, he does not come back to the table. It wobbled, and gave me 25 minutes of pain.

“I could have won it. He got a good snooker, but maybe I should have come off two cushions. At least that way, I do not leave him the yellow.

I had a couple of half-chances to pot the red but it was getting a bit nervy towards the end.

“I have no problems with that, I have lost in the semi-finals.

"I played well most of the match. It is easy to say I threw it away at the end, but I don’t see it like that. It was a great match and a great occasion.

“I loved every minute of it. The crowd is fantastic, the arena is fantastic but unfortunately I am not in the final tomorrow.”

Williams is well known for taking defeats with good grace, and he said it is likely his friends will be feeling worse.

“I have lost a snooker match, that’s all,” he said. “My mates will be more spewing than me, they won’t talk to me all the way home. They will be silent."

