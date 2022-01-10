Neil Robertson couldn’t resist aiming a dig at England’s Ashes woes after winning his Masters opener against Anthony McGill 6-3.

After a slow start the Australian eventually pulled away from Scotsman McGill to prevail, and in his post-match interview he paid tribute to the supportive crowd at Alexandra Palace.

Robertson said: "I felt really rusty in the first few frames, perhaps too much of a break over Christmas even though I had five days of good practice.

"The crowd were amazing.

“An Aussie playing in London when we are 3-0 up in the Ashes, I was expecting a lot worse than this.”

It’s not the first time Robertson has had some fun at England’s expense, poking fun at their paltry score in the first innings of the first Ashes test at the Gabba in Brisbane.

And then making sure that followers knew just how badly they had been beaten in the third test, which saw Australia retain the Ashes.

Robertson won’t be back in action until Thursday when he will face the winner of the match between Ronnie O’Sullivan and Jack Lisowski.

