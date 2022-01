Snooker

Neil Robertson: The moment Australian star won a second Masters title against Barry Hawkins

Neil Robertson proved too strong for Barry Hawkins in their battle for the Paul Hunter Trophy at the Alexandra Palace. The players were given a tremendous ovation upon their arrival for the Masters final. It was tense stuff early on but Robertson proved in a different league in the evening. Stream the Masters and other top snooker live and on-demand on discovery+

00:02:47, 33 minutes ago