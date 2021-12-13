Luca Brecel won the Scottish Open in style a week after reaching the final of the UK Championship, but why is Belgium's leading player not competing at the Masters?

John Higgins with a second career ranking title. In the game's world rankings, Brecel is up to 15th and also occupies second spot on the one-year list following his 9-5 victory over in the Scottish Open final on Sunday with a second career ranking title.

Ad

The 2017 China Championship winner lost 10-5 to Zhao Xintong in the UK final in York a week ago to cement his status as one of snooker's in-form players.

Scottish Open 'Brecel should be at Masters' - O'Sullivan 19 HOURS AGO

Yet it seems bizarre that he won't be challenging for the £250,000 top prize in the Masters – the sport's biggest non-ranking event – at Alexandra Palace (9-16 January) in London.

Brecel has been victim of a traditional ruling in snooker that dictates the Masters line-up is finalised following the UK Championship.

'Brecel should be at Masters' - O'Sullivan

Brecel knew he would have qualified for the Masters if he had overcome Zhao in the UK final, but the remaining place went to the 24-year-old Chinese player, who jumped from 26th to 10th in the standings after collecting a £200,000 winner's cheque.

Brecel moved up from 40 to 18th spot after earning £80,000 as a runner-up in York, but it was not enough to qualify for the Masters despite collecting the £70,000 first prize at the Scottish Open in Llandudno a week later.

Brecel defeated defending champion Mark Allen 6-5 in the first round in his last appearance at the Masters in 2019 before losing 6-5 to Ding Junhui in the quarter-finals.

Higgins will face Zhao in the first round at the Ally Pally next month, but believes Brecel should also be competing at the prestigious tournament.

It was a sentiment shared by the six-times world champion Ronnie O'Sullivan, working as a pundit for Eurosport.

“It is absolute folly that we have got Luca not being at the Masters,” said Higgins, who lost 10-8 to Yan Bingtao in the Masters final in January.

“He is Scottish Open champion, runner up in the UK, the way he’s playing he could become Grand Prix champion (next Sunday) and he’s not at the Masters.

'He can do no wrong' - Brecel seals Scottish Open victory with no-look shot on black

“Something has got to be changed as he would be a fantastic asset at the Ally Pally.

“It’s a shame, but hopefully that won’t happen again.”

Jordan Brown on Wednesday afternoon with Higgins facing Tom Ford in the first round on Tuesday afternoon. Brecel opens his World Grand Prix campaign involving the world's top 32 after the Scottish Open on the one-year list against Welsh Open championon Wednesday afternoon with Higgins facingin the first round on Tuesday afternoon.

Masters 2022 draw

Yan Bingtao v Mark Williams – 1 pm Sunday 9 January

John Higgins v Zhao Xintong – 1pm Monday 10 January

Neil Robertson v Anthony McGill – 7pm Sunday 9 January

Ronnie O’Sullivan v Jack Lisowski – 1pm Tuesday 11 January

Judd Trump v Mark Allen – 1pm Wednesday 12 January

Kyren Wilson v Stuart Bingham – 7pm Wednesday 12 January

Shaun Murphy v Barry Hawkins – 7pm Monday 10 January

Mark Selby v Stephen Maguire – 7pm Tuesday 11 January

- - -

Stream top snooker live and on-demand on discovery+ . You can also watch all the action live via Eurosport and at eurosport.co.uk

Scottish Open Scottish Open, as it happened - Brecel thumps McGill to reach final, Higgins crushes O'Sullivan 11/12/2021 AT 09:21