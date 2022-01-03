When is the Masters 2022?

The Masters begins on January 9, 2022 with the final taking place a week later on January 16.

Ad

How can I watch the Masters?

The Masters 'The mentality of greed and always wanting more' - Slessor praise for O'Sullivan 13 HOURS AGO

Daily reports and highlights will be published online on the Eurosport website

Where is it being held?

The event will be played at Alexandra Palace in north London.

Who is playing?

The top 16 players in the world following the UK Championship in November will contest the Masters, including world No. 1 Judd Trump, Ronnie O’Sullivan - aiming for a record-extending eighth title - Mark Selby and defending champion Yan Bingtao.

Luca Brecel, who reached the final of the UK Championship and won the Scottish Open, won’t be competing as he was outside the top 16 at the cut-off point.

O'Sullivan, Trump and Selby among the top 10 best shots of 2021

First round draw

Yan Bingtao v Mark Williams – 1pm Sunday 9 January

John Higgins v Zhao Xintong – 1pm Monday 10 January

Neil Robertson v Anthony McGill – 7pm Sunday 9 January

Ronnie O’Sullivan v Jack Lisowski – 1pm Tuesday 11 January

Judd Trump v Mark Allen – 1pm Wednesday 12 January

Kyren Wilson v Stuart Bingham – 7pm Wednesday 12 January

Shaun Murphy v Barry Hawkins – 7pm Monday 10 January

Mark Selby v Stephen Maguire – 7pm Tuesday 11 January

Prize money

Champion - £500,000

Runner Up - £200,000

Semi-finalists - £100,000

Quarter-finalists - £50,000

Last 16 - £30,000

Last 32 - £20,000

Highest Televised Break - £15,000

Maximum Break - £40,000

--

Stream the Masters and other top snooker live and on-demand on discovery+ . You can also watch all the action live via Eurosport and at eurosport.co.uk

The Masters When does Rocket Ronnie return to action in 2022? 31/12/2021 AT 15:25