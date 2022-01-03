When is the Masters 2022?
The Masters begins on January 9, 2022 with the final taking place a week later on January 16.
How can I watch the Masters?
You can watch all the action live on Eurosport. Check here for TV listings, or how to stream the event live on discovery+.
Daily reports and highlights will be published online on the Eurosport website.
Where is it being held?
The event will be played at Alexandra Palace in north London.
Who is playing?
The top 16 players in the world following the UK Championship in November will contest the Masters, including world No. 1 Judd Trump, Ronnie O’Sullivan - aiming for a record-extending eighth title - Mark Selby and defending champion Yan Bingtao.
Luca Brecel, who reached the final of the UK Championship and won the Scottish Open, won’t be competing as he was outside the top 16 at the cut-off point.
First round draw
- Yan Bingtao v Mark Williams – 1pm Sunday 9 January
- John Higgins v Zhao Xintong – 1pm Monday 10 January
- Neil Robertson v Anthony McGill – 7pm Sunday 9 January
- Ronnie O’Sullivan v Jack Lisowski – 1pm Tuesday 11 January
- Judd Trump v Mark Allen – 1pm Wednesday 12 January
- Kyren Wilson v Stuart Bingham – 7pm Wednesday 12 January
- Shaun Murphy v Barry Hawkins – 7pm Monday 10 January
- Mark Selby v Stephen Maguire – 7pm Tuesday 11 January
Prize money
- Champion - £500,000
- Runner Up - £200,000
- Semi-finalists - £100,000
- Quarter-finalists - £50,000
- Last 16 - £30,000
- Last 32 - £20,000
- Highest Televised Break - £15,000
- Maximum Break - £40,000
Stream the Masters and other top snooker live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live via Eurosport and at eurosport.co.uk.
