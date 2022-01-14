Ronnie O’Sullivan has urged Kyren Wilson to change his cue action, as he does not feel his current set-up is capable of challenging the elite of the game.

Wilson has four ranking titles to his name, but has come up short in the game’s biggest events.

O’Sullivan has described Wilson as a “fantastic player” but feels he needs to make changes to his game.

“I would change my cue action if I was Kyren,” O’Sullivan said in the Eurosport studio. “You have got to look at why the top players can do it regularly.”

Wilson has worked hard on his game in the past couple of seasons and is an excellent potter, but O’Sullivan feels his play lacks finesse.

“A lot of the top players can float the balls in,” the six-time world champions said. “Kyren is very good at stunning and punching balls in at a certain pace, but you have to learn how to float the white about.

“He maybe needs to be more supple with that cue action. Get into the white a little bit softer and play some more touch shots. I think that’s what is letting him down.

“I don’t mean change your cue action completely, that is hard, but we all do and there’s ways of making that white a bit heavier and softer just to play with more feel rather than be mechanical.

“It is all very well having a straight cue action but how many times do you have to pot long blues? Most of the damage is done round the pink and black and you have to score.

“Sometimes under pressure he loses his cue ball and under pressure those shots become hard shots.

“He is a great player, a fantastic player, but his good game is not as good as the top four or five.”

