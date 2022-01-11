Ronnie O’Sullivan delighted the Alexandra Palace crowd with brilliant back-to-back shots during his opener against Jack Lisowski at the Masters.

The match was tied at 1-1 when the Rocket sunk a delicious long red at the start of the third frame, keeping control of the cue ball to finish perfectly on the black.

“Stunning pot. Actually the most impressive thing about it was the control, he actually floated it and didn’t punch it,” said Alan McManus on Eurosport commentary.

After duly dispatching the colour, O’Sullivan then made a nice plant shot to another roar.

“Snooker crowds have always loved a plant and I think they always will. This crowd are loving every shot at the moment,” added David Hendon.

