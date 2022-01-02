Ronnie O’Sullivan is the greatest to have played snooker because he is ‘greedy’ for success, according to Elliott Slessor.

Slessor is still chasing his first tournament win as a professional, meaning he has to look a long way up to see O’Sullivan on high with his 38 ranking titles, along with his seven Masters crowns.

Natural talent has played a huge part in O’Sullivan’s longevity, but Slessor feels a burning desire to hoard trophies has also aided in the success that the Rocket and his fellow Class of 92 star Mark Williams have achieved.

“If you look at the multiple winners like Mark Williams and Ronnie O’Sullivan, whether they win one or 10, it doesn’t matter,” Slessor told World Snooker.

They are greedy for success and always want more.

“They are the best set of players that have lived, but underpinning that is the mentality of greed and always wanting more. You have to shoot for the stars. If you miss, then you miss.

“I think a lot of people cut their goals off too short though. They are just content with winning one or getting to the final. If you don’t aim for the very top, then I don’t understand why you are playing.”

The snooker season kicks back into life on Monday with the return of the Championship League, but many eyes will be on the Alexandra Palace as the Masters - which is live on Eurosport from January 9 to 16 - looms into view.

