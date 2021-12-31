Ronnie O'Sullivan begins his quest for a record eighth Masters title and a £250,000 first prize against Jack Lisowski on Tuesday 11 January at 1pm GMT at London's Alexandra Palace.

O'Sullivan is in fine form ahead of the sport's most coveted invitational event having ended his 16-month wait for a ranking trophy when he defeated 2012 Masters champion Neil Robertson 10-8 to claim the year-ending World Grand Prix in Coventry.

Ad

The 38-times ranking event winner begins his 30th year as a professional chasing further glory at the elite Masters tournament involving the sport's top 16 players.

Snooker Top 10 matches of 2021: What was snooker's most dramatic battle of year? YESTERDAY AT 16:06

O'Sullivan became the youngest Masters winner in history when he defeated John Higgins 9-3 at the age of 19 years and 69 days at the Wembley Conference Centre in 1995 before triumphing another six times in 2005, 2007, 2009, 2014, 2016 and 2017.

At the age of 46, he would also become the oldest Masters champion of all time if he succeeds this year. Stuart Bingham was 43 when he clasped the trophy with a 10-8 win over Ali Carter two years ago.

O'Sullivan, Trump and Selby among the top 10 best shots of 2021

Defending champion Yan Bingtao opens the tournament against Mark Williams – Masters winner in 1998 and 2003 – at 1pm on Sunday 9 January.

Higgins – who lost 10-8 to Yan behind closed doors in Milton Keynes last year – meets UK champion Zhao Xintong at 1pm on Monday 10 January.

All matches are the best-of-11 frames with the 48th Masters final contested over the best-of-19 frames on Sunday 16 January.

Masters 2022 draw

Yan Bingtao v Mark Williams – 1pm Sunday 9 January

John Higgins v Zhao Xintong – 1pm Monday 10 January

Neil Robertson v Anthony McGill – 7pm Sunday 9 January

Ronnie O’Sullivan v Jack Lisowski – 1pm Tuesday 11 January

Judd Trump v Mark Allen – 1pm Wednesday 12 January

Kyren Wilson v Stuart Bingham – 7pm Wednesday 12 January

Shaun Murphy v Barry Hawkins – 7pm Monday 10 January

Mark Selby v Stephen Maguire – 7pm Tuesday 11 January

Quarter-final 1: Yan or Williams v Higgins or Zhao – 7pm Thursday 13 January

Quarter-final 2: Robertson or McGill v O’Sullivan or Lisowski – 1pm Thursday 13 January

Quarter-final 3: Trump or Allen v Wilson or Bingham – 1pm Friday 14 January

Quarter-final 4: Murphy or Hawkins v Selby or Maguire – 7pm Friday 14 January

Semi-final 1: Yan/Williams/Higgins/Zhao v Robertson/McGill/O’Sullivan/Lisowski – 1pm Saturday 15 January

Semi-final 2: Trump/Allen/Wilson/Bingham v Murphy/Hawkins/Selby/Maguire – 7pm Saturday 15 January

Final: First session – 1pm Sunday 16 January

Final: Second session – 7pm Sunday 16 January

Watch the moment Yan clinches dramatic Masters triumph

2021/22 snooker season so far

Championship League, 18 July-13 August, Morningside Arena, Leicester: David Gilbert (Eng) 3-1 Mark Allen (NIR)

British Open, 16 August-22 August, Morningside Arena, Leicester: Mark Williams (Wal) 6-4 Gary Wilson (Eng)

Northern Ireland Open, 9-17 October, Waterfront Hall, Belfast: Mark Allen (NIR) 9-8 John Higgins (Sco)

English Open, 1-7 November, Marshall Arena, Milton Keynes: Neil Robertson (Aus) 9-8 John Higgins (Sco)

Champion of Champions, 15-21 November, University of Bolton Stadium, Bolton: Judd Trump (Eng) 10-4 John Higgins (Sco)

UK Championship, 23 November-5 December, York Barbican, York: Zhao Xintong (Chn) 10-5 Luca Brecel (Bel)

Scottish Open, 6 December-12 December, Venue Cymru, Llandudno: Luca Brecel (Bel) 9-5 John Higgins (Sco)

World Grand Prix, 13-19 December, Coventry Building Society Arena, Coventry: Ronnie O'Sullivan (Eng) 10-8 Neil Robertson (Aus)

Championship League, 20 December-3 February, Morningside Arena, Leicester

Masters, 9-16 January, Alexandra Palace, London

Shoot Out, 20-23 January, Morningside Arena, Leicester

German Masters, 26-30 January, Temopdrom, Berlin

Players Championship, 7-13 February, Wolverhampton

European Masters, 21-27 February, Marshall Arena, Milton Keynes

Welsh Open, 28 February-6 March, Celtic Manor, Newport

Turkish Masters, 7-13 March, Nirvana Cosmopolitan Hotel, Antalya

Gibraltar Open, 24-26 March, Gibraltar

Tour Championship, 28 March-3 April, Venue Cymru, Llandudno

World Championship, 16 April-2 May, Crucible Theatre, Sheffield

Watch the moment Yan clinches dramatic Masters triumph

World Championship ‘He has just three’ – Selby on why Trump is not yet an all-time great 28/12/2021 AT 12:32