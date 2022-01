Snooker

'You're kidding me!' - Williams produces fantastic one-handed escape

Mark Williams produced a incredible one-handed escape to seal the fifth frame of his Masters first round match against Yan Bingtao. Stream the Masters and other top snooker live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live via Eurosport and at eurosport.co.uk.

00:00:34, 40 minutes ago