Snooker

'The was a pearler' - Shaun Murphy sinks brilliant long red in English Open win over Joe O'Connor

Shaun Murphy produced a stunning long red pot during his English Open encounter with Joe O'Connor. 'The Magician' started slowly and fell two frames behind but seized the initaitive in the third to battle back for a 4-2 win to progress to the next round.

00:00:23, an hour ago