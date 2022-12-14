Shaun Murphy has claimed that any snooker player found guilty of match-fixing should be banned for life.

The snooker world plunged deeper into turmoil on Monday when former Masters champion Yan Bingtao became the seventh player to be suspended amid a match-fixing probe by the World Snooker Tour (WST).

Ad

Former English Open champion Liang Wenbo was suspended by snooker chiefs in October, while five other players – Lu Ning, Li Hang, Zhao Jianbo, Bai Langning and Chang Bingyu – were suspended last week.

English Open English Open LIVE – O'Sullivan takes centre stage in afternoon action 5 HOURS AGO

In an interview with The Sportsman , Murphy said there was only one option for those caught match-fixing: a lifetime ban.

“Players who are found guilty of match-fixing, they should never compete on the professional tour ever again. A complete life ban – from professional and amateur snooker,” he said.

“Their existence in the snooker world should be terminated.

“For me, it will be completely black and white. I know the world has gone greyer over the years, we have gone from an old-fashioned black and white view of the world to quite an opaque one, often for the better.

“But I think cheating is one area where we should be a bit more black and white.

“If you are found guilty through the correct processes, if you are given the chance to defend yourself, and found guilty of match-fixing, then in my opinion that should be your involvement in the snooker family finished.”

Murphy said anything but the toughest sanctions would not only damage snooker’s credibility, but also leave fans wondering if what they were watching was genuine.

“The people who matter the most, the fans, it just leaves that shadow of a doubt when they are watching what is arguably the hardest single-player sport on the planet, such a skilful game,” he continued.

“There is that little doubt when a player misses a pot that they think they should get – things like this sows that seed of doubt among the public.

“Did they really miss that? Was that on purpose? It’s heartbreaking for a player whose first love is snooker.

“Its reputation around the world, we trade off that gentlemanly image, if these players are found guilty, then in my opinion they have no business being part of the snooker community anymore.”

‘A really bad day for snooker’ – White after Yan banned amid match-fixing investigation

Murphy is currently competing at the 2022 English Open in Essex.

- - -

Stream the 2022 English Open and more top snooker action live and on-demand on discovery+ and eurosport.co.uk

English Open English Open LIVE - O'Sullivan in evening action as Yan scandal rocks snooker 12/12/2022 AT 10:00