Thepchaiya makes World Open final
Thepchaiya Un-Nooh has reached the final of the World Open, after edging Kyren Wilson 6-5 in the first semi-final.
Wilson led 3-0 and 4-1 ahead before the Thai produced a match-high break of 74 to reduced the arrears before the interval.
Un-Nooh won four of the last five frames, with a crucial 61 break in the deciding eleventh.
The winner of Judd Trump and John Higgins are currently playing for the right to play opposite un-Nooh in the final, who will earn record prize money for a Thai player - usurping James Wattana - win or lose.
