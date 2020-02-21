Getty Images
Three fancies progress, Evans falls
Shaun Murphy, Ali Carter and Jack Lisowski all progressed to the second round of the Shoot-out on Friday afternoon but Reanne Evans fell at the first hurdle.
Former world champion Murphy began play demolishing Kishan Hirani 77-0 thanks to a break of 68.
Carter was made to work for his progression to the second round, edging Chen Zifan of China 56-50 - the Englishman's 52-break edging his opponent's 50.
World number-13 Lisowski looked in fine form as he breezed past Andy Hicks 79-10, thanks to a break of 78.
Twelve-times women's world champion Reanne Evans fell at the first hurdle losing to world 81 Ian Burns, who made a break of 62 and held on for a 69-8 win.
There was another blue-ball sudden death shoot-out, this time Iran's Soheil Vahedi held his nerve to beat Alfie Burden of England 42-37.
First Round results (Friday afternoon session):
Shaun Murphy 77–0 Kishan Hirani
Soheil Vahedi 42–37 Alfie Burden (via blue-ball shoot-out)
Ben Woollaston 41–23 Duane Jones
Robbie McGuigan 15–50 Aaron Hill
Scott Donaldson 35–67 Jordan Brown
Michael Georgiou 21–28 Ross Bulman
Ricky Walden 61–71 Tian Pengfei
Lee Walker 30–37 Lu Ning
Chen Zifan 50–56 Ali Carter
Martin Gould 8–74 Andrew Higginson
Amine Amiri 38–69 Michael Holt
Craig Steadman 44–27 Hammad Miah
Jack Lisowski 79–10 Andy Hicks
Hossein Vafaei 41–61 Alexander Ursenbacher
Martin O'Donnell 58–27 Rod Lawler
Ian Burns 69–8 Reanne Evans