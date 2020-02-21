Three fancies progress, Evans falls

Former world champion Murphy began play demolishing Kishan Hirani 77-0 thanks to a break of 68.

Carter was made to work for his progression to the second round, edging Chen Zifan of China 56-50 - the Englishman's 52-break edging his opponent's 50.

World number-13 Lisowski looked in fine form as he breezed past Andy Hicks 79-10, thanks to a break of 78.

Twelve-times women's world champion Reanne Evans fell at the first hurdle losing to world 81 Ian Burns, who made a break of 62 and held on for a 69-8 win.

There was another blue-ball sudden death shoot-out, this time Iran's Soheil Vahedi held his nerve to beat Alfie Burden of England 42-37.

First Round results (Friday afternoon session):

Shaun Murphy 77–0 Kishan Hirani

Soheil Vahedi 42–37 Alfie Burden (via blue-ball shoot-out)

Ben Woollaston 41–23 Duane Jones

Robbie McGuigan 15–50 Aaron Hill

Scott Donaldson 35–67 Jordan Brown

Michael Georgiou 21–28 Ross Bulman

Ricky Walden 61–71 Tian Pengfei

Lee Walker 30–37 Lu Ning

Chen Zifan 50–56 Ali Carter

Martin Gould 8–74 Andrew Higginson

Amine Amiri 38–69 Michael Holt

Craig Steadman 44–27 Hammad Miah

Jack Lisowski 79–10 Andy Hicks

Hossein Vafaei 41–61 Alexander Ursenbacher

Martin O'Donnell 58–27 Rod Lawler

Ian Burns 69–8 Reanne Evans