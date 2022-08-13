Snooker

'Time-healing process' - Ronnie O'Sullivan says at Speedway GP Cardiff he is targeting Hong Kong Masters return

Ronnie O'Sullivan exclusively reveals at the FIM Speedway Grand Prix in Cardiff that he is set to be out of action for almost two months with an arm injury that he has been struggling with for a year and is looking to recover in time for the Hong Kong Masters in October. The 2022 Speedway Grand Prix is available live and ad-free on discovery+ with live race action also on Eurosport 2.

00:01:50, an hour ago