Top 10 shots of 2021/22 snooker season: Which one gets your vote? Ronnie O'Sullivan, Judd Trump and Mark Williams magic
The 2021/22 season was another remarkable campaign with an array of spectacular shots bewitching millions across the globe on Eurosport, the home of snooker. Ahead of the resumption of the 2022/23 snooker campaign at the World Mixed Doubles and British Open in Milton Keynes, we select 10 of our favourite shots from the past season.
As the new snooker season prepares to resume with the World Mixed Doubles and British Open in Milton Keynes, we have selected 10 of our favourite shots from a memorable 2021/22 campaign exclusively captured by the Eurosport cameras.
No. 1 – Trump's brilliant positional play seals key victory
Judd Trump's majestic match-winning positional shot on the yellow in the death throes of a taut last-16 match with Anthony McGill at the World Championship. Read more
No. 2 – O'Sullivan sinks outrageous red during epic Crucible semi-final
During an unrelenting battle with his time-honoured foe John Higgins, Ronnie O'Sullivan's effort was magnificent in its execution, but also ruthless in its timing. Read more
No. 3 – Williams creates Crucible magic with thrilling yellow
The long potting that has been the trademark of his golden 30-year career came to the fore with his pot on a yellow during the death throes of the 20th frame particularly memorable. Read more
No. 4 – Yan enjoys deadly double in Berlin
Everybody loves a double, but not many players can unearth two when they are flirting with defeat at a major ranking event. Read more
No. 5 – Trump delights Turkey with pioneering red in 147
The 2019 world champion owns the copyright to some fabulous shots in modern snooker folklore, but his creativeness with the cue during a historic first competitive 147 in Turkey in March was difficult to beat for bravado. Read more
No. 6 – Vafaei produces miraculous pot on red
He is dubbed 'The Prince of Persia' and Hossein Vafaei's was certainly a regal moment in a season brimming with them. Read more
No. 7 – Robertson's granite green in epic Masters semi-final
As a passionate Aussie cricket fan, Neil Robertson takes great pride in the significance. Especially when the heat comes on in the green baize furnace. Read more
No. 8 – Williams in the pink with masterful one-handed escape
Every journey begins with a single step. Every sporting comeback begins with a single shot. Read more
No. 9 – Allen's 'toughest' yellow in iconic Belfast 147
As in most maximum knocks throughout green baize history, there is one money shot that remains memorable in its glorious execution. Read more
No. 10 – O'Sullivan's magical 'cocked hat double'
The fourth frame of an epic world final provided a platform for O'Sullivan to begin the long gallop for home. Read more
Vote for your favourite!
WHAT WAS THE BEST SHOT OF 2021/22?
- - -
- - -