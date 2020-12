Snooker

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho questions fairness of teams dropping into Europa League

Jose Mourinho has questioned the fairness of teams who finish third in their Champions League dropping down into the Europa League after his old side Manchester United were eliminated from Europe's top competition. Several teams have won the Europa League after finishing third in their Champions League, most recently 2018 winners Atletico Madrid.

