The Tour Championship runs from March 22 to 28 and features the top eight players from the one-year ranking list.
WHO HAS QUALIFIED? AND WHO CAN STILL QUALIFY?
The event features eight participants and is made up of the highest ranked players from the one-year ranking list after the completion of the WST Pro Series event, which finishes on Monday.
WST Pro Series 2021
Wilson wins decider to claim final spot at WST Pro Series
Seven of the eight places are already assured, with Zhou Yuelong and Barry Hawkins battling it out for the final spot.
Both Zhou and Hawkins have made it through to the second group stage, with The Hawk in pole position to seal the final spot at next week's showpiece event. The 23-year-old Zhou will need to win the WST Pro Series to have any chance of overhauling Hawkins.
|PLAYER
|POINTS
|Judd Trump (ENG) (Q)
|509,500
|Mark Selby (ENG) (Q)
|278,500
|Neil Robertson (AUS) (Q)
|261,000
|John Higgins (SCO) (Q)
|199,500
|Ronnie O'Sullivan (ENG) (Q)
|173,500
|Jack Lisowski (ENG) (Q)
|157,000
|Kyren Wilson (ENG) (Q)
|150,000
|Barry Hawkins (ENG)
|117,500
|Zhou Yuelong (CHN)
|89,500
What is the format?
Eight players straight into a elimination tournament. Judd Trump, Mark Selby, Neil Robertson and John Higgins are seeded.
The quarter-finals are best-of-17 affairs, with the semi-finals best of 19 and the final will be contested as a best-of-25 frames.
How to follow the event
We will cover the event with report and reaction on eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app.
PRIZE MONEY
- Winner: £150,000
- Runner-up: £60,000
- Semi-finals: £40,000
- Quarter-finals: £20,000 (does not count towards ranking lists)
- High break: £10,000 Total: £380,000
WST Pro Series 2021
'Oh dear!' - O'Sullivan farts, can't stop laughing, plays shot one-handed
WST Pro Series 2021
'Beating Ronnie the key' – World number 120 Hancorn stuns O'Sullivan in reaching last 32