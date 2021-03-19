Barry Hawkins booked his place in the Tour Championship field with his performance at the WST Pro Series on Friday.

Hawkins had the final place in the field for the event at the Celtic Manor Resort in his grasp, but had he slipped up on Friday it would have opened the door for Zhou Yuelong.

Hawkins did not progress to the final group of the Pro Series, as Sam Craigie and Jack Lisowski took the qualifying spots, but in finishing third he closed the door on Zhou’s hopes.

Gibraltar Open ‘Hendry wants to prove he's the greatest’ – Snooker set for king's comeback special 01/03/2021 AT 12:56

The final field for next week’s Tour Championship is a stellar affair:

Judd Trump

Mark Selby

Neil Robertson

John Higgins

Ronnie O’Sullivan

Jack Lisowski

Kyren Wilson

Barry Hawkins

Trump is the number one seed, but the order could change as Jack Lisowski and Kyren Wilson have the chance to leapfrog Ronnie O’Sullivan depending on their performances in the Pro Series final group on Sunday.

Hawkins knocks in fabulous 140 break against Trump

There is £380,000 up for grabs in Wales next week, with the event set to get underway on March 22.

Snooker 'It was horrendous' – Nervy O'Sullivan beats torment of dreaded 'twitches' to reach final 26/02/2021 AT 23:33