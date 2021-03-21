The Tour Championship will open with a best-of-19 clash between Ronnie O’Sullivan and John Higgins on Monday.

The event features the top eight players on the one-year ranking list and was won last year by Stephen Maguire.

WST Pro Series 2021 Craigie and Lisowski reach WST Pro Series final as Hawkins seals Tour Championship spot YESTERDAY AT 22:03

Higgins produced a brilliant display to beat his Class of 92' rival 10-3 in the final.

The Tour Championship will be held at Celtic Manor Resort in Wales and is the penultimate ranking event of the season.

The final ranking tournament of the season is the World Snooker Championship, which is live on Eurosport and starts on April 17.

O'Sullivan will be the defending champion after he beat Kyren Wilson in last year's final.

Tour Championship Tour Championship: Draw, Schedule, Results 19/03/2021 AT 09:13