The Tour Championship will open with a best-of-19 clash between Ronnie O’Sullivan and John Higgins on Monday.
The event features the top eight players on the one-year ranking list and was won last year by Stephen Maguire.
O’Sullivan won the inaugural edition of the tournament in 2019, but was well beaten by Higgins the last time they met in the Players Championship final in February.
WST Pro Series 2021
Higgins produced a brilliant display to beat his Class of 92' rival 10-3 in the final.
The Tour Championship will be held at Celtic Manor Resort in Wales and is the penultimate ranking event of the season.
The final ranking tournament of the season is the World Snooker Championship, which is live on Eurosport and starts on April 17.
O'Sullivan will be the defending champion after he beat Kyren Wilson in last year's final.
Tour Championship
