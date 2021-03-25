An impressive performance from Barry Hawkins saw him knock out a defiant Judd Trump 10-7 in the quarter-finals of the Tour Championship at Celtic Manor.
The Hawk entered the session with a comfortable 5-3 lead over the world number one. Trump won the last frame earlier in the day to give himself a fighting chance, but Hawkins would go on to continue his fine form.
The 41-year-old began by registering his 379th career century. Trump missed a double to the right middle before Hawkins capitalised with a 121 clearance to regain his three-frame advantage.
Hawkins motored four ahead with a break of 48 as Trump's game looked set to implode. Instead, it kickstarted a Trump fightback.
Hawkins missed multiple chances to nick the set in what was the lengthiest frame of the match, lasting just under half an hour.
Trump, who missed some easy pots himself, showed his fighting spirit and won the safety battle 71-52 to get up and running.
After a re-rack in the 12th frame, Trump made it 7-5 with a break of 64 and then reduced the deficit to just one frame with an emphatic break of 84.
But Hawkins stopped the rot with breaks of 42 and 36 to move within two frames of victory. He made it 9-6 with a 61 clearance to pink.
Hawkins squandered a golden chance to seal the match it in the 16th frame. He was left bewildered when he missed a simple red at 45 up to allow Trump back in with a break of 94.
A tense 50-minute 17th frame eventually went the way of a relieved Hawkins, who took it 68-37 to book his place in the semi-finals.
TOUR CHAMPIONSHIP SCHEDULE
Monday, March 22
John Higgins 8-10 Ronnie O'Sullivan
Tuesday, March 23
Neil Robertson 10-5 Jack Lisowski
Wednesday, March 24
Mark Selby 10-3 Kyren Wilson
Thursday, March 25
Judd Trump 7-10 Barry Hawkins
Friday, March 26
Neil Robertson v Mark Selby (1pm and 7pm)
Saturday, March 27
Barry Hawkins v Ronnie O'Sullivan (1pm and 7pm)
Sunday, March 28
Final (1pm and 7pm)
