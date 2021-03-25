An impressive performance from Barry Hawkins saw him knock out a defiant Judd Trump 10-7 in the quarter-finals of the Tour Championship at Celtic Manor.

The Hawk entered the session with a comfortable 5-3 lead over the world number one. Trump won the last frame earlier in the day to give himself a fighting chance, but Hawkins would go on to continue his fine form.

The 41-year-old began by registering his 379th career century. Trump missed a double to the right middle before Hawkins capitalised with a 121 clearance to regain his three-frame advantage.

World Championship O'Sullivan latest news - The Rocket targeting seventh World Championship triumph 4 HOURS AGO

Hawkins motored four ahead with a break of 48 as Trump's game looked set to implode. Instead, it kickstarted a Trump fightback.

Hawkins missed multiple chances to nick the set in what was the lengthiest frame of the match, lasting just under half an hour.

Trump, who missed some easy pots himself, showed his fighting spirit and won the safety battle 71-52 to get up and running.

After a re-rack in the 12th frame, Trump made it 7-5 with a break of 64 and then reduced the deficit to just one frame with an emphatic break of 84.

But Hawkins stopped the rot with breaks of 42 and 36 to move within two frames of victory. He made it 9-6 with a 61 clearance to pink.

Hawkins squandered a golden chance to seal the match it in the 16th frame. He was left bewildered when he missed a simple red at 45 up to allow Trump back in with a break of 94.

A tense 50-minute 17th frame eventually went the way of a relieved Hawkins, who took it 68-37 to book his place in the semi-finals.

On This Day: Trump pretends to celebrate with fans after winning Gibraltar Open

TOUR CHAMPIONSHIP SCHEDULE

Monday, March 22

John Higgins 8-10 Ronnie O'Sullivan

Tuesday, March 23

Neil Robertson 10-5 Jack Lisowski

Wednesday, March 24

Mark Selby 10-3 Kyren Wilson

Thursday, March 25

Judd Trump 7-10 Barry Hawkins

Friday, March 26

Neil Robertson v Mark Selby (1pm and 7pm)

Saturday, March 27

Barry Hawkins v Ronnie O'Sullivan (1pm and 7pm)

Sunday, March 28

Final (1pm and 7pm)

HOW TO FOLLOW THE EVENT

We will cover the event with reports and reaction on eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app.

Tour Championship Robertson cruising towards semi-finals against Lisowski 23/03/2021 AT 15:41