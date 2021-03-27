Barry Hawkins got off to a fast start against Ronnie O'Sullivan in his semi-final clash on Saturday afternoon, but the Rocket fought back to ensure the pair enter the evening session at 4-4.

Hawkins began perfectly, clearing the table with 125 in the opening frame for his 380th career century. He continued his fabulous opening with a quickfire 138 clearance.

The Rocket was grounded. After missing an easy pink, he conceded in the third at 61-27 to hand The Hawk a deserved three-frame lead.

Tour Championship Hawkins stuns Trump at Tour Championship, to face O'Sullivan next YESTERDAY AT 22:45

O'Sullivan pulled a frame back in the fourth with breaks of 50 and 60 enough to reduce the deficit.

After the interval the world number two pulled it back. The Rocket began with a fluke and took full advantage with a break of 63 to move within one of Hawkins.

He made it all square with a break of 61 in a 15-minute frame. Ronnie made it four in a row with break of 94 to set up a crucial eighth frame.

O'Sullivan smacked his cue against the table in frustration after missing an important red at 0-15 to present Hawkins the chance to take the frame. The 41-year-old capitalised with a break of 65 to set up an enthralling evening decider at Celtic Manor.

'It's amazing!' - Hendry on the longevity of O'Sullivan and Higgins

TOUR CHAMPIONSHIP SCHEDULE

Monday, March 22

John Higgins 8-10 Ronnie O'Sullivan

Tuesday, March 23

Neil Robertson 10-5 Jack Lisowski

Wednesday, March 24

Mark Selby 10-3 Kyren Wilson

Thursday, March 25

Judd Trump 7-10 Barry Hawkins

Friday, March 26

Neil Robertson 10-3 Mark Selby

Saturday, March 27

Barry Hawkins 4-4 Ronnie O'Sullivan (At the time of writing)

Sunday, March 28

Final (1pm and 7pm)

HOW TO FOLLOW THE EVENT

We will cover the event with report and reaction on eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app.

World Championship O'Sullivan latest news - The Rocket eyes glory at Tour Championship YESTERDAY AT 18:54