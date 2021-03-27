Barry Hawkins got off to a fast start against Ronnie O'Sullivan in his semi-final clash on Saturday afternoon, but the Rocket fought back to ensure the pair enter the evening session at 4-4.

Hawkins began perfectly, clearing the table with 125 in the opening frame for his 380th career century. He continued his fabulous opening with a quickfire 138 clearance.

The Rocket was grounded. After missing an easy pink, he conceded in the third at 61-27 to hand The Hawk a deserved three-frame lead.

Tour Championship Hawkins stuns Trump at Tour Championship, to face O'Sullivan next YESTERDAY AT 22:45

O'Sullivan pulled a frame back in the fourth with breaks of 50 and 60 enough to reduce the deficit.

After the interval the world number two pulled it back. The Rocket began with a fluke and took full advantage with a break of 63 to move within one of Hawkins.

He made it all square with a break of 61 in a 15-minute frame. Ronnie made it four in a row with break of 94 to set up a crucial eighth frame.

O'Sullivan smacked his cue against the table in frustration after missing an important red at 0-15 to present Hawkins the chance to take the frame. The 41-year-old capitalised with a break of 65 to set up an enthralling evening decider at Celtic Manor.

'It's amazing!' - Hendry on the longevity of O'Sullivan and Higgins

TOUR CHAMPIONSHIP SCHEDULE

Monday, March 22

John Higgins 8-10 Ronnie O'Sullivan

Tuesday, March 23

Neil Robertson 10-5 Jack Lisowski

Wednesday, March 24

Mark Selby 10-3 Kyren Wilson

Thursday, March 25

Judd Trump 7-10 Barry Hawkins

Friday, March 26

Neil Robertson 10-3 Mark Selby

Saturday, March 27

Barry Hawkins 4-4 Ronnie O'Sullivan (At the time of writing)

Sunday, March 28

Neil Robertson v TBC (1pm and 7pm)

HOW TO FOLLOW THE EVENT

We will cover the event with report and reaction on eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app.

World Championship O'Sullivan latest news - The Rocket eyes glory at Tour Championship YESTERDAY AT 18:54