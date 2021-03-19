The Tour Championship runs from March 22 to 28 and features the top eight players from the one-year ranking list

WHO HAS QUALIFIED? AND WHO CAN STILL QUALIFY?

The event features eight participants and is made up of the highest ranked players from the one-year ranking list after the completion of the WST Pro Series event, which finishes on Monday.

WST Pro Series 2021 Wilson wins decider to claim final spot at WST Pro Series 18 HOURS AGO

Seven of the eight places are already assured, with Zhou Yuelong and Barry Hawkins battling it out for the final spot.

Both Zhou and Hawkins have made it through to the second group stage, with The Hawk in pole position to seal the final spot at next week's showpiece event. The 23-year-old Zhou will need to win the WST Pro Series to have any chance of overhauling Hawkins.

PLAYER POINTS Judd Trump (ENG) (Q) 509,500 Mark Selby (ENG) (Q) 278,500 Neil Robertson (AUS) (Q) 261,000 John Higgins (SCO) (Q) 199,500 Ronnie O'Sullivan (ENG) (Q) 173,500 Jack Lisowski (ENG) (Q) 157,000 Kyren Wilson (ENG) (Q) 150,000 Barry Hawkins (ENG) 117,500 Zhou Yuelong (CHN) 89,500

What is the format?

Eight players straight into a elimination tournament. Judd Trump, Mark Selby, Neil Robertson and John Higgins are seeded.

How to follow the event

We will cover the event with report and reaction on eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app.

PRIZE MONEY

Winner: £150,000

Runner-up: £60,000

Semi-finals: £40,000

Quarter-finals: £20,000 (does not count towards ranking lists)

High break: £10,000 Total: £380,000

WST Pro Series 2021 'Oh dear!' - O'Sullivan farts, can't stop laughing, plays shot one-handed 16/03/2021 AT 09:10