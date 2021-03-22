John Higgins got the rub of the green in the 12th frame of his showdown with Ronnie O’Sullivan in the Tour Championship quarter-finals.

Trailing 7-4 in the battle of multiple world champions, Higgins benefited from a fluke to narrow the gap against O’Sullivan.

Higgins missed a long red into the bottom-right corner, but he ended up playing an accidental plant as the white bounced off the bottom cushion and knocked into a red.

Tour Championship O’Sullivan leads Higgins in quarter-final 5 HOURS AGO

That red helped another slowly trickle into the bottom left pocket, and having already been leading the frame 35-0, Higgins went on to win it and reduce the deficit to 7-5.

“Wow. Wow. What a bit of luck he’s had there…” said Stephen Hendry on commentary.

“He has butchered the red, fluked it, and brought the yellow into the open. It all happened.”

The Tour Championship runs from March 22-28 and features the top eight players from the one-year ranking list.

Also in action this week are Neil Robertson, Jack Lisowski, Mark Selby, Kyren Wilson, Judd Trump and Barry Hawkins.

'It's amazing!' - Hendry on the longevity of O'Sullivan and Higgins

Tour Championship 'Not good for the soul' - O'Sullivan 'done' with Milton Keynes 8 HOURS AGO