Judd Trump trails 5-3 to Barry Hawkins in the quarter-final of the Tour Championship heading into Thursday's evening session.

Hawkins got off to a strong start, registering a break of 70 to put himself one up in the opening frame before settling for 90 in the second. He was well placed to hit a century, but he missed a red.

Trump showed signs of a fightback in the third as Hawkins conceded in an attritional battle by falling 74-11.

The fourth saw Hawkins complete mishit a red, barely touching the ball, which handed advantage to Trump. The world number one went on to a break of 119 to record his 78th century of the season.

With Trump struggling to get going after the interval, Hawkins took a low scoring fifth 56-7. The Hawk then snatched the sixth on the black to restore a two-frame lead.

Momentum was with the world number 13 who secured this third frame in a row, with Trump conceding after Hawkins quickly produced a fine break of 63.

The world number one was visibly frustrated in the final frame of the session, but he responded well with a break of 98 to give him some hope ahead of the pair resuming at 19:00.

TOUR CHAMPIONSHIP SCHEDULE

Monday, March 22

John Higgins 8-10 Ronnie O'Sullivan

Tuesday, March 23

Neil Robertson 10-5 Jack Lisowski

Wednesday, March 24

Mark Selby 10-3 Kyren Wilson (1pm and 7pm)

Thursday, March 25

Judd Trump 3-5 Barry Hawkins (1pm and 7pm)

Friday, March 26

Neil Robertson v Mark Selby (1pm and 7pm)

Saturday, March 27

Trump/Hawkins v Ronnie O'Sullivan (1pm and 7pm)

Sunday, March 28

Final (1pm and 7pm)

How to follow the event

We will cover the event with report and reaction on eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app.

