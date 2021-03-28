Ronnie O’Sullivan claims Neil Robertson’s performance in the Tour Championship final is the best he has ever seen after losing 10-4 on Sunday.

The Rocket failed to make an impression in the evening session, being unable to take advantage of the few openings offered to him, as he lost all six frames – making just 26 points.

O’Sullivan has now lost all five finals he has featured in this season, a troublesome statistic ahead of the World Championship next month.

However, the six-time world champion insists that Robertson was simply too good and backed him to be the man to beat at the Crucible.

“I’ve never seen anyone play as well as that,” O’Sullivan said on ITV.

“His cue action is just ridiculous – straight through the ball, tempo doesn’t change, opens his back hand like you’ve never seen anyone open it before. It’s just ridiculous really.

“It’s unbelievable. It was like he was playing on a pool table today. I can’t compete with that. I just had to sit back and enjoy it.”

Despite his struggles getting over the line this season, O'Sullivan will arrive at the World Championship as defending champion and insists he is not concerned about his results.

“Results don’t make me confident. My game makes me confident,” said O’Sullivan.

“If my game’s in good shape then I feel confident whether I’ve won tournaments or not.

“If I find a bit of form then you never know, but if this guy keeps playing the way he’s playing then I think he’ll probably be the man to beat.”

O'Sullivan will open the World Championship on April 17.

