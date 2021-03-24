Mark Selby powered into the semi-finals of the Tour Championship with a 10-3 mauling of Kyren Wilson.

The three-time world champion produced the sort of play that saw him win two tournaments earlier this season before suffering a dip in form.

He held a four-frame advantage from the opening session and never looked like relinquishing his grip as he set up a meeting with Neil Robertson in the last four at Celtic Manor.

Selby gained control of the match by taking the final two frames of the afternoon session, both of which arguably should have gone Wilson’s way, and he carried the momentum into the first frame of the second session.

He knocked in a decent red to craft the opening, and ruthlessly compiled a break of 84 to increase his advantage to five frames.

There was a surprise in the 10th frame, a Selby miss when amongst the balls. He potted a superb long red to get up and running, but missed a pink into the left corner when on 46 and Wilson stepped in with a break of 75.

Wilson had a chance to sow some seeds of doubt in Selby’s mind when getting in the balls in the 11th frame, but he surprisingly missed a black into the green pocket with the rest and his opponent knocked in a half century to stretch the lead to five.

Handing chances to Selby tends to end badly for his opponents, and it proved the case for Wilson.

Last year’s World Championship runner-up knocked in a brilliant red to craft a chance in the 12th frame, but he missed a red into the left middle after sloppily running out of position.

He trudged back to his seat, and minutes later Selby had compiled a break of 88 to move within one frame of victory.

Wilson’s match was summed up in what proved to be the final frame. He won a safety exchange and attempted a red into the left middle with the balls spread, but a thunderous kick sent the object ball into the jaw of the pocket and Selby stepped in to make a break of 51 and book his passage to the semi-finals.

The last quarter-final between Judd Trump and Barry Hawkins takes place on Thursday, with the winner playing Ronnie O'Sullivan in the semi-finals.

Tour Championship schedule

Monday, March 22

John Higgins 8-10 Ronnie O'Sullivan

Tuesday, March 23

Neil Robertson 10-5 Jack Lisowski

Wednesday, March 24

Mark Selby 10-3 Kyren Wilson (1pm and 7pm)

Thursday, March 25

Judd Trump v Barry Hawkins (1pm and 7pm)

Friday, March 26

Neil Robertson v Mark Selby (1pm and 7pm)

Saturday, March 27

Trump/Hawkins v Ronnie O'Sullivan (1pm and 7pm)

Sunday, March 28

Final (1pm and 7pm)

