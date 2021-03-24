Mark Selby took an iron grip of his Tour Championship quarter-final with Kyren Wilson after opening up a 6-2 lead in the first session.

The quarter-finals are played over two sessions, and Wilson will have to fight hard later in the evening after running into a red-hot Selby.

Selby’s form has been a little mixed this term, he started well with wins at the European Masters and Scottish Open, but has looked less polished in 2021.

However, the longer format plays to his strengths and he looked much improved at Celtic Manor on Wednesday.

Wilson took an early lead by landing a protracted opening frame, but the three-time world champion roared back in the second, securing his 51st century of the season with a 109 to level the match at 1-1.

Selby edged ahead with a break of 81, before a half-century break took him into the interval with a 3-1 lead.

Wilson regrouped after the break, reducing the deficit to one frame with a break of 83, but an 81 from Selby saw him move two frames to the good once again.

Selby came into the match with an excellent record against Wilson, and in their most recent meeting at the Champion of Champions, he fought back from 4-0 down to win 6-5.

He looks well set to improve that winning record, with the seventh a potentially pivotal frame. Wilson was well set but missed a red with his break at 50, and Selby stepped in. He knocked in a glorious red with the rest and it set up him up to move 5-2 ahead.

Wilson had the opportunity to take the final frame of the session, but he missed a black with the rest - which is one of the strengths of his game - and Selby pounced with a clinical break of 67 to move four frames in front - with the match played to a conclusion later on Wednesday.

