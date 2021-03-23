Neil Robertson held off a mini-fightback from Jack Lisowski to comfortably reach the semi-finals of the Tour Championship at Celtic Manor.

But the Australian quickly regained the upper hand and won 10-5 to advance to the last eight, where he will face either Mark Selby or Kyren Wilson.

Tour Championship Robertson cruising towards semi-finals against Lisowski 7 HOURS AGO

Their best-of-19 quarter-final takes place on Wednesday, with the final last eight meeting between world No 1 Judd Trump and Barry Hawkins on Thursday. Ronnie O'Sullivan awaits the winner of that match.

While Robertson had been in sparkling form during the opening session against Lisowski, it looked like he was going to be made to work harder to wrap up the win.

Lisowski won the opening frame of the evening session and then added another with a break of 95.

Robertson replied with a half-century break and then restored his four-frame lead before a 121 took him closer to victory.

Lisowski hit back with a brilliant century break of his own - a 129 in less than nine minutes - but Robertson took the next frame to seal the win.

TOUR CHAMPIONSHIP SCHEDULE

Monday, March 22

John Higgins 8-10 Ronnie O'Sullivan

Tuesday, March 23

Neil Robertson 10-5 Jack Lisowski

Wednesday, March 24

Mark Selby v Kyren Wilson (1pm and 7pm)

Thursday, March 25

Judd Trump v Barry Hawkins (1pm and 7pm)

Friday, March 26

Neil Robertson v Selby/Wilson

Saturday, March 27

Trump/Hawkins v Ronnie O'Sullivan

Sunday, March 28

Final (1pm and 7pm)

Tour Championship 'Sigh of relief' – O'Sullivan right on cue with victory over Higgins A DAY AGO