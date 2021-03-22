Ronnie O’Sullivan will take a 5-3 lead into the evening session of his quarter-final with John Higgins at the Tour Championship.

O’Sullivan is bidding to banish memories of his last outing against Higgins, when he was turned over 10-3 in the Players Championship final in February.

Higgins was first on the scoreboard with a 72 break before the Rocket pegged him back with knocks of 92 and a 72 of his own.

The session’s only century saw Higgins draw level before the pair traded the fifth and sixth frames to leave the match delicately poised at 3-3.

But O’Sullivan seized the initiative by taking the final two frames of the first session – including a 69 knock in the seventh – to leave him five from victory in the best-of-19 contest.

The Tour Championship runs from March 22-28 and features the top eight players from the one-year ranking list.

