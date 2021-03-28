Ronnie O'Sullivan and Neil Robertson were locked at 2-2 at the mid-session interval in the first session of the Tour Championship final.

O’Sullivan took the first, scrappy frame as he took a lead that Robertson could not challenge with an awkward spread of balls on the table, leading the Australian to concede at 63-17.

Robinson looked to be putting Barry Hawkins’ high-break £10,000 bonus at risk when he hit the first century of the match, but could only reach 103 to leave the prize intact for the Englishman.

O’Sullivan then hit back with a century break of his own of 128 to reclaim the lead going into the penultimate mid-session frame.

In the fourth frame, Robertson put 70 on the scoreboard to leave Sullivan with everything to do to stay ahead before the break.

But the Rocket was unable to force enough errors to warrant staying at the table.

Robertson hit the highest score of the game so far with 133 to take the first frame upon their return to action, leading for the first time in the afternoon.

