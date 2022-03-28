Zhao Xingtong claimed an early advantage against John Higgins as he went in 5-3 up in the first session of the Cazoo Tour Championship.

Former world champion Higgins was on the back foot from the start when his Chinese opponent hit a break of 53 to cruise to a relatively straightforward 76-0 win for the first frame.

However three back-to-back 50-plus breaks by the Scot were enough to earn him two frames of his own, with Zhao taking the other.i

In the fifth frame, it was Zhao who started to assert control on the session ahead of the evening’s return when the result will be decided over the best of 19 tie.

Two centuries over three frames - 124 and 108 - took him into a 5-2 lead with a frame to play before the players could take some extended rest.

In the last frame of the session the reds were quickly splayed across the table, giving a chance to the first player who could knuckle down and start building a decent score, but Higgins had struggled throughout to make the most of his chances despite showing his quality on the occasion that there were truly difficult shots to make.

Both players failed to take early chances with Higgins letting a huge chance slip when he was 28-2 up, allowing Zhao back in to build his own score but he could only add another 24 before having to settle in with an attempted snooker. However, some careful potting around two reds and the black allowed Higgins to reduce the deficit to just two frames.

Zhao will be hoping that his advantage can be used in the second session to keep his challenger at arm’s length, while Higgins will need to find some reliability when in break-building if he is to stand a chance of getting through to the semis.

The winner of Monday’s game will qualify to the semi-finals where they will play the winner of Judd Trump and Luca Brecel, who play their match over the course of Thursday’s action.

