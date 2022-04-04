John Higgins admits his remarkable Tour Championship final defeat to Neil Robertson will leave “real mental scars” after he let slip a 9-4 lead in Llandudno.

For the third time in a ranking event final this season, the Wizard of Wishaw was just one frame from victory, only to let the win escape him as Robertson mounted a remarkable comeback to retain the title he won in 2021.

Ad

In both the Northern Ireland Open and English Open final last year, Higgins had led 8-6 in a best-of-17 frames match, but on both occasions - against Mark Allen and Robertson - he was unable to wrap up victory.

Tour Championship Robertson produces amazing fightback to stun Higgins and claim Tour Championship title A DAY AGO

Despite his strong early showing in the opening session, the 46-year-old Scot was unable to maintain his dominance as Robertson sealed his 23rd ranking event title.

The result left Higgins rueing missed chances to close out the contest; something which he admits may take some time to recover from.

“Neil came back and put me under unbelievable pressure and I just never stood up to it,” he admitted.

What can you say? But it was unforgivable, the red I missed in the decider.

“That’s a shot that can ruin or end your career. I enjoyed the match, but the way it ended will leave some real mental scars.”

As for Robertson, the title - and the accompanying £150,000 prize - was something he admits he wasn’t expecting after being “completely outplayed” by Higgins for much of the contest.

“I was really shocked when he came over and shook hands, I couldn't believe I had won,” he said.

“At 9-4 down I just thought if you’re going to go out, do it going for a long pot. I dug very deep and still believed, and things started to go my way.

“Ronnie threw everything at me in the semi-final as well – the kitchen sink, the car and the house! But I have been playing well enough to withstand this sort of thing.

"That has to be the best comeback of my career, considering the opposition and the situation.”

Gibraltar Open Milkins on March: From scandal in Turkey to rock of Gibraltar after epic month 27/03/2022 AT 18:37