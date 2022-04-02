John Higgins reeled off five frames in a row to lead Luca Brecel 5-3 in the afternoon session of their Tour Championship semi-final.

Brecel took the opener despite missing the final red as Higgins chased a snooker only to stick the red over the yellow pocket for the Belgian to edge ahead.

A couple of alarming safety errors from Higgins in the second raised eyebrows, given how much stock he places on making life difficult for his opponents, and the second mistake led to Brecel racing through a break of 105 for a two-frame lead.

Higgins left the table head bowed after missing a long red by a huge margin at the start of the third, and was made to sit in his chair and rue the error as Brecel knocked in a break of 78 to extend his advantage to three.

But the veteran Scot and three-time world champion stopped the rot after a run of almost 49 minutes without potting a ball when pouncing on a rare error from Brecel in the fourth, knocking in a tough red along the bottom cushion. He amassed 32 points from the first visit, but got a second chance following an outrageous fluke - a missed red careered around the table, cannoned the pink and dropped into the yellow pocket to allow him to get a frame on the board.

Despite being comprehensively outplayed in the first mini-session, Higgins departed the arena in Llandudno with a slight spring in his step.

And his mood was further improved as he snatched the fifth frame after Brecel failed to cannon a red below the pink when well set. Higgins got in via a long red and later pinched the colours to cut the gap to one.

Brecel had hardly missed before the break, but he left a straight red on the table at the start of the sixth and later in the frame a half-century break from Higgins levelled the match.

The first 90 minutes belonged to Brecel, so it came as a surprise that a little over an hour later he found himself behind as Higgins sealed the seventh with a glorious plant to split a group of four reds and scoop them up.

And he completed the run with a brilliant fifth frame in a row, a beautiful long red leading the way to a 5-3 lead.

