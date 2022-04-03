John Higgins eked out a 5-3 advantage over Neil Robertson after a high-quality first session of the Tour Championship final.

After a 51-minute opening frame, the pair traded blows like heavyweight boxers as the spectators in Llandudno were treated to a sparkling session of high breaks.

Higgins knocked in three centuries, while Robertson responded with two as he just about kept on the coat-tails of the rampaging Scot.

The first was a tense affair, and the longest frame of the tournament. It boiled down to a battle on the colours and looked set to go Robertson’s way after he drew an error from Higgins when trying to get the green safe.

But the Australian failed to get position from blue to pink and later handed a tough chance to his opponent. The pink to the green pocket with the rest was not easy, but Higgins found the heart of it and then knocked in the black to take the early lead.

Grabbing the opener was a shot in the arm for Higgins, and he showed his confidence was high by knocking in a tough black towards the start of the second which set him on his way to a total clearance of 136 for a two-frame lead.

Robertson was unfortunate to leave Higgins a shot at a plant from a safety in the third and paid a heavy price as the Scot knocked it in and made his second ton on the spin - a 126.

The defending champion was firmly under pressure after Higgins’ back-to-back tons but he responded with a 130 to get on the board - with the break set up by a glorious long red with the cue ball tight on the baulk rail.

The frame upon the resumption resembled the tense opener, albeit not as long. It went the way of Robertson, who won a safety battle with a couple of reds remaining on the table to cut the gap to one.

The quality ratcheted up a notch in the sixth, as Robertson had the crowd on the edge of their seats as he set about a 147 attempt. He got all the way to the blue, but with it welded on the baulk rail he played it with power to get up for the pink only to see it wriggle in the jaws of the yellow pocket and stay out.

The standard of play at the Tour Championship has been exceptional. Robertson’s win over Ronnie O’Sullivan was one of the best matches of the season so far but the final could be about to mirror it as Higgins hit back with a stunning 127 - missing out on the highest break of the tournament when seeing the pink stay on the table.

Higgins ensured he would take a two-frame lead into the evening session after knocking in a break of 80, missing out on a fourth ton after failing to sink a tough red to the right middle.

