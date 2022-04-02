'The best player in the world' - O’Sullivan lauds Robertson after epic clash

Ronnie O’Sullivan lavished praise on Neil Robertson following the Australian's win in the semi-finals of the Tour Championship on Friday.

In what was arguably the match of the season in terms of consistent brilliance, Robertson won the final two frames to clinch a 10-9 victory and the chance to defend his title in Llandudno.

O’Sullivan and Robertson shared a lengthy and warm exchange following the match, which indicates the respect they have for each other’s games.

While defeat will be disappointing for O’Sullivan, he has the consolation of returning to the top of the world rankings on Monday.

The 46-year-old feels it is a position Robertson would occupy if he played more tournaments, as he described the 2010 world champion as the best player on the planet.

“It was a good game to be involved in,” O’Sullivan told ITV Sport. “I enjoyed it and have no complaints.

