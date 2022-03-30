O'Sullivan 2-1 Williams (131-0)

A break of 131 from O'Sullivan. Fantastic exhibition of ball striking. He moves 3-1 clear at the interval. Four more frames to play in this opening session.

Ad

O'Sullivan 2-1 Williams (104-0)

Tour Championship 'Absolutely brutal' – Robertson 'proud' to hold off Allen comeback at Tour Championship 5 HOURS AGO

Could be the highest break of the tournament coming up. 131 possible.

O'Sullivan 2-1 Williams (63-0)

Williams forced to sit down and suffer after an early error. O'Sullivan with chance to get motoring in the third frame. Races to 68 with little fuss and could be a century coming up for a 3-1 lead.

O'Sullivan 1-1 Williams (91-14)

84 from O'Sullivan sees him move 2-1 ahead. One more frame before the mid-session interval. This match starting to warm up nicely.

O'Sullivan 1-1 Williams (76-7)

A brilliant recovery red to yellow bag finds the range for the Rocket. Starting to find his form.

O'Sullivan 1-1 Williams (59-7)

Looks for all the world like O'Sullivan is going to win this frame with one big hit. Reds at his mercy.

O'Sullivan 1-1 Williams (30-7)

Another cracking pot on a red by Williams to green pocket. Made it look so easy down the table, but the white then ends up going down a middle hole from the cut on black. O'Sullivan with a fabulous long red to get moving again.

O'Sullivan 0-1 Williams (76-23)

Chance of a steal for Williams as O'Sullivan misses frame ball red, but the Welshman needs a black off final red to win by one point. Can't cue home the black to the green pocket down the cushion and it is going to be 1-1 as O'Sullivan polishes off the colours up to the black.

O'Sullivan 0-1 Williams (56-8)

A surprising error by O'Sullivan. Rolls in 56, but then rattles the jaws with the black. Doesn't leave a red for Williams so at least gets second prize.

O'Sullivan 0-1 Williams (27-7)

O'Sullivan at the business end of the table after Williams failed to cash in. Rocket quickly moves to 27 and this is a real chance to put some points together.

O'Sullivan 0-1 Williams (0-7)

Off we go then for the second frame. Williams picks out a delightful long red early on. Seeing the balls clearly so far from distance before he misses cut on a blue to centre.

O'Sullivan 0-0 Williams (51-79)

O'Sullivan gets one back on the blue before Williams rolls in the blue. The first frame finally over after around 30 minutes. Tense start to the day. Williams leads 1-0.

O'Sullivan 0-0 Williams (46-74)

Williams is going to win this first frame after O'Sullivan misses the yellow and leaves a free ball. O'Sullivan returns to table chasing three snookers, but surely too much work with four balls left up.

O'Sullivan 0-0 Williams (39-66)

Williams breaks the brief deadlock with a rasping long red, but fails to do likewise with the final red. Williams then punishes an O'Sullivan safety error to take out red and brown in moving 27 points clear with 27 left up.

O'Sullivan 0-0 Williams (39-55)

This is quite a tense opening frame. Could fall either way. Two reds left up and we are involved in a bit of tactical joust to sort it out.

O'Sullivan 0-0 Williams (31-42)

Williams nudging himself ahead after O'Sullivan misses escape from a snooker and leaves a free ball. The Welshman knocking in some fabulous balls to stay at the table.

O'Sullivan 0-0 Williams (31-4)

Break concludes on 31 as a tricky cut on a red to a centre pocket just eludes O'Sullivan. Williams presented with his first scoring chance of the day, but just the safety after rolling in red and green.

O'Sullivan 0-0 Williams (20-0)

O'Sullivan powers home a long red with some purpose and has fashioned first chance of the day in the opening frame. Looking to make a trademark fast start.

O'Sullivan 0-0 Williams (0-0)

Williams has completed only one win over O'Sullivan in the past 21 years with that coming courtesy of a 6-5 victory in the last eight of the 2014 International Championship in China. O'Sullivan breaks off in the first frame of a possible 19. How close will this contest go? Should be quite a battle.

Welcome back to Wales

What a day of snooker this should be.

Ronnie O'Sullivan is facing home favourite Mark Williams in a quarter-final battle between two of the all-time greats and genuine entertainers of the sport.

It should be an enthralling match at the Venue Cymru in Llandudno – and you can follow it with us through the day and evening via our live updates with the winner meeting Neil Robertson in Friday's first semi-final.

Match schedule

Quarter-finals

Monday, March 28

Zhao Xintong [1] 9-10 John Higgins [8]

Tuesday, March 29

Neil Robertson [2] 10-6 Mark Allen [7]

Wednesday, March 30

Ronnie O'Sullivan [3] v Mark Williams [6]

Thursday, March 31

Judd Trump [4] v Luca Brecel [5]

'A real battle' - Watch moment Trump closes out victory over Robertson at Welsh Open

'Absolutely brutal' – Robertson 'proud' to hold off Allen comeback

Neil Robertson finished with two centuries to Mark Allen in the Tour Championship quarter-finals on Tuesday evening, having earlier led 7-0 in Llandudno. finished with two centuries to close out a nervy 10-6 win against an obstinatein the Tour Championship quarter-finals on Tuesday evening, having earlier led 7-0 in Llandudno.

The defending champion rolled in superb knocks of 125, 103, 125, 121, 130, 76, 94 and 68, but was made to sweat with fellow Masters winner Allen winning six out of seven frames to trail 8-6 despite making high breaks of only 66 and 70.

Robertson – who is chasing a fourth major title of the season after lifting the English Open, Masters and Players Championship – will next face Ronnie O'Sullivan or Mark Williams on Friday as he continues his quest for back-to-back titles at the elite eight-man event.

“I’m very proud, because Mark asked a lot of questions tonight," said the World No 4, who described himself as one of the all-time snooker greats earlier this month.

"I had many answers – he just kind of had answers for my answers. His safety was incredible and shut me out.

“I was trying to be aggressive with safeties and long potting whenever I could, but it felt like I hardly even attempted a long ball tonight.

“I couldn’t really get the balls open in a good way. He was playing a lot of thin safeties where he was snookering me a lot behind the baulk colours."

“The fact that I was asked a lot of questions and came up with the goods when it really mattered, that sends a lot of positive signals to me that I can withstand anything," said Robertson speaking to World Snooker Tour media.

“I can put my foot down and run away with a match and I can also respond to when someone is coming back strong as well.

"This is one of the tournaments when, as soon as all the players start the season, they’re desperate to get into it.

“Only the top eight in the world on the one-year list, so even if you have a great season you still may not even get in it.

"It’s absolutely brutal. All the players here are in brilliant form as well, it’s a fantastic field again this year and I’m going to have to play really well to win."

- - -

Stream top snooker action live and on-demand on discovery+

World Championship 'Still fire in the belly' – Hendry vows to continue despite World Championship absence 6 HOURS AGO